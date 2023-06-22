Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Range Rover reveals refreshed Evoque priced from R1.3m

Range Rover has unveiled its overhauled Evoque line-up. Here are specs and prices

BL Premium
22 June 2023 - 20:26

Range Rover has unveiled its refreshed Evoque line-up. 

Building on the dapper looks of the outgoing model, this overhauled SUV sports updated exterior styling with a new radiator grille and super-slim Pixel LED headlamps with signature daytime running lights...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.