JSE weaker ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony

The local bourse followed its global peers on Wednesday in cautious trade as investors await Federal Reserve chair’s testimony to Congress
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers, with investors cautious ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to US Congress.
Powell will give his testimony before a House committee later on Wednesday and markets will be on the alert for any clues on whether policymakers will resume their rate-hiking campaign in July...
