Mercedes launches SA exclusive Special Edition V-Class

Priced at just over R2.2m, the six-seater luxury minibus is the new flagship of the V-Class range

30 May 2023 - 18:08 Motor News Reporter
Priced at R2,206,698, the limited-edition V300d Special Edition is the new flagship of the V-Class range. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz Vans has launched the V300d Special Edition with distinctive looks and a roof box.

Available exclusively in SA and limited in supply, the six-seater luxury minibus comes in three colours including an exclusive Sodalite Blue Metallic. Additionally, black exterior trimmings enhance the street cred.

The bus comes standard with an aerodynamic roof box from the AMG range for additional storage space, whether used as a luxury courtesy vehicle or family holiday ride.

Priced at R2,206,698, the V300d Special Edition is the new flagship of the V-Class range and comes highly specced with features such as automatic doors, leather-clad seats and a 640W Burmester with 15 speakers. Along with ample leg room, the executive travelling experience is enhanced by ambient lighting, temperature-controlled cup holders, a 3.2l refrigerated compartment and voice control.

Safety features are plentiful too and include active cruise control, lane-keeping assist, crosswind assist and six airbags.

Fully featured bus offers the lap of luxury for up to six people. Picture: SUPPLIED
The V300d is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 174kW of power and a gutsy 500Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The bus has a claimed fuel consumption of 8.0l / 100km and scoots from 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds.

Marinus Venter, the head of product & marketing for Mercedes-Benz Vans SA says: “Our V-Class customers demand a presence on the road. They value safety, comfort, spaciousness and luxury, and want to make a statement. In our ultra-exclusive V-Class Special Edition, we are offering an even more prestigious experience than ever before.” 

The price includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and seven-year/140,000km maintenance plan.

