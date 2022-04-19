A guide to SA’s new models and retirees in 2022

The semiconductor shortage delays and to an extent Covid-19 related setbacks have affected the global automotive industry’s ability to supply a steady stream of new models. As some new ranges and updated models trickle in, here’s a guide to what’s coming and going in SA during 2022.

Audi

Fresh from launching a batch of the E-tron electric range, Audi says it is not culling anything but instead bolstering its regular ranges with latest RS 3 in sedan and Sportback guise, and the facelifted Audi S8.