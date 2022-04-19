Feature
A guide to SA’s new models and retirees in 2022
A few cars say goodbye while an avalanche of new and refreshed models can be expected
The semiconductor shortage delays and to an extent Covid-19 related setbacks have affected the global automotive industry’s ability to supply a steady stream of new models. As some new ranges and updated models trickle in, here’s a guide to what’s coming and going in SA during 2022.
Audi
Fresh from launching a batch of the E-tron electric range, Audi says it is not culling anything but instead bolstering its regular ranges with latest RS 3 in sedan and Sportback guise, and the facelifted Audi S8.
BAIC
Chinese Baic says it will add more derivatives of the B-Series 4x4 vehicles while a new SUV can be expected before year-end.
BMW
The BMW i3 will part ways with SA but the all-electric i4, the new i7 and its conventional cousin will debut, as will the updated X7 range.
Ferrari
The 296 GTB, Ferrari's first road-going car with a six-cylinder engine since the Dino will debut this year. The ferocious Ferrari 812 Competizione will also arrive this year.
Ford
With the discontinuation of the Fiesta last month, Ford confirms the Figo is on its last lap to be phased out soon. The reported exit of the EcoSport range in SA is untrue however, and Ford SA will continue to sell it throughout the year. The blue oval will also be launching the new Ford Ranger and its Everest counterpart.
Hyundai
After recent launches of the Tucson, Kona N and i30 N, Hyundai's model onslaught continues with the introduction of the updated Creta. Not to be facially confused with the recently launched Grand Creta, the new model with similar styling to the Tucson will debut this year. Also expect the updated Palisade and Staria Panel van before close of 2022.
Jaguar/Land Rover
After launching the new Defender over the past year the British brand is focused on the all-new Range Rover, and it’s all that’s coming for the rest of the year.
Kia
Kia’s relatively new fleet will not change in 2022 except when the current Sportage makes way for an all-new version before the end of the year.
Isuzu
The Qheberha-based manufacturer recently announced the continuation of the previous generation D-Max bakkie as a budget commercial offering to be sold alongside the all-new D-Max lifestyle bakkie, which debuted last week. No other changes are envisaged for 2022.
Lexus
Lexus has expunged the RC 350 F Sport. The harder-edged V8 RC F remains though. The UX city romper has eschewed conventional petrol models for an exclusively hybrid range, while the latest NX and LX SUVs will go on sale.
Mahindra
The brand will have a quiet year but the XUV500 SUV will yield to the larger XUV700.
Maserati
The Italian brand will market the new Maserati Grecale, a Porsche Macan rival. The new MC20 sports car will also arrive and the Maserati Levante range will be expanded with a hybrid model.
Mazda
Mazda is looking to bring in a number of new SUVs — the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90. So far it has only confirmed the CX-60 while the CX-5 range also gets an update for 2022.
Mercedes-Benz
Luxury car doyen Mercedes-Benz confirms that the CLS four-door coupe will no longer be marketed in SA, but both the S-Class and GLS in Maybach form will be sold. The updated GLC and its coupe cousin will also debut, while the rollout of the EQ full-electric range of the EQA, EQB, EQE, and EQS finally happens. The new SL roadster will also be launched.
Mitsubishi
The Mitsubishi ASX gained an ES derivative early in 2022 and the Eclipse Cross range was launched. The Pajero Sport Aspire and the Triton GL arrived in March 2022 and the Triton single cab, and a limited Edition Triton will also materialise. The updated Xpander and Outlander will also debut.
Nissan
After 21 years Nissan is finally chopping the Nissan NP300 name. The model entered the market in 1988 and changed its name in the mid-90s to Hardbody. It has been replaced by the Navara single cab.
Renault
The French brand will not be culling anything but instead bring a host of new cars. Both the Renault Kwid and the Kiger SUV get updated models while the Captur returns to fight in the competitive crossover sector.
The Koleos large SUV gets updated for 2022, while the company finally introduces the Arkana — its first coupe SUV. An updated Megane RS Trophy is being considered for 2023 entry. From a commercial vehicle perspective Renault SA will bring the interesting Duster Oroch — essentially a bakkie version of the compact SUV – and an updated Trafic van.
Stellantis
Expect no discontinuations from this group but the Opel Vivaro, Mokka and Grandland are headed this way. The updated Citroën C5 Aircross, Jeep Gladiator (Wrangler D/cab bakkie), new Grand Cherokee and Alfa Romeo Tonale are expected in SA, while the Fiat 500 range will be extended.
Subaru
The latest Subaru WRX is definitely on its way here but exclusively in this flavour. The STI will be available as a fully-electric car and is expected to debut in 2023. On the sedan front the Impreza is available but on special order only. The rest of the line-up of the Forester, XV and Outback continues untouched.
Toyota
Still riding the wave of the exciting Gazoo Racing torpedoes, the Corolla Cross and Hilux get GR-S variants and the new GR86 and a Supra with a manual transmission will debut this year. The Corolla sedan and Corolla hatch hybrids will get spec changes and Toyota SA will stop selling the Prius hybrid.
Volkswagen
The company says it has no plans to discontinue any model or derivative for the year. The all-new Caddy has just gone on sale and the Volkswagen Taigo arrives later this year. The latter is a new type of compact coupe SUV that slots between the T-Cross and T-Roc as a practical but more expressive offering.
Volvo
The Swedish brand has cancelled diesel engines and focuses on hybrids and fully-electric models. The new XC40 P8 Recharge electric is being joined by a more affordable and less powerful front-wheel-drive XC40 P6 electric model.
