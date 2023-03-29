Life / Motoring

Calling all classic cars for Angela’s Picnic

The event runs from 8am-3pm and is open to all classic-car owners, with a donation to Hospice Wits as the entry fee

29 March 2023 - 13:25 Staff Writer
The annual event is open to owners of classic cars and their families. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

The 40th Angela’s Picnic classic-car gathering takes place on Sunday April 2 at Riversands Farm Village in Knoppieslaagte, Midrand.

The annual event continues to be held in memory of the late Angela Heinz, who arranged the annual picnic in the park to give members of the SA Motor Clubs Association (SAMCA) and the public the opportunity to see a variety of very special cars in one place.

Angela was the Morgan agent in SA for over 25 years and ordered one of the first Plus 8s ever made. She was the first SA agent for Nava helmets, KTM motorcycles and Bilstein shock absorbers, and was the first female member of the Motor Industries Federation. She rode her own KTM, visited the Roof of Africa Rally many times in her Jeep and raced hotrods at the old Wembley Stadium.

Since Angela’s death from cancer years ago, hundreds of thousands of rand have been raised in donations from the annual picnic and the event is a firm favourite in SA classic car circles.

The event runs from 8am-3pm and is open to all classic-car owners, with a donation to Hospice Wits as the entry fee. Food and drinks will be on sale and there will be live music and family entertainment.

