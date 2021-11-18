Hino buyers get 50% discount on service plan

Anyone buying a new Hino 300 medium truck before the end of 2021 will get a 50% discount on a Hino Care service plan covering the vehicle for three years or 100,000 km, whichever occurs first.

This is an opportunity for buyers in the medium truck category to save money if they choose to buy one of the models in the Hino 300 range, says Sudesh Sanilall, Hino SA’s senior manager for customer care and after sales.

“The Hino 300 already operates at a competitive average of 21c/km so a saving on the service plan will make this model an even more attractive proposition,” he says.

“Another saving that this special offer brings is a saving in uptime when a service is required. A Hino 300 on a Hino Care service plan has pre-authorised payment so it is possible to get same day service at a Hino dealership, whereas the usual process requires pre-authorisation before work can commence and then proof of payment is needed before the truck may be collected. This can take up to three days,” said Sanilall.

The current Hino 300 is a new model introduced to SA earlier this year. The range comprises 12 derivatives, ranging from 5.5-tonne to 8.5-tonne GVM with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The Hino 300 has been one of the best-selling medium trucks in SA for a number of decades, with the backing of a well-established, nationwide dealer network.