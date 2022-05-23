×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

TRUCKING

Futuroad truck expo at Nasrec is back

Business platform for commercial transport industry returns in June

23 May 2022 - 15:08 Denis Droppa
The expo will feature a comprehensive range of trucks, buses and commercial vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED
The expo will feature a comprehensive range of trucks, buses and commercial vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED

After being cancelled in 2021 due to the global pandemic and lockdown restrictions, Futuroad is back this year.

It is the largest truck and bus trade show in Sub-Saharan Africa and will be co-hosted with Automechanika Johannesburg, Africa’s largest trade fair for the automotive aftermarket, at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from June 7-10.

This will be the third edition of Futuroad, an international business platform for the commercial transport industry. Changes to Covid-19 restrictions mean that the open-air event will be able to attract its usual number of visitors again.

The expo will feature a comprehensive range of trucks, buses and commercial vehicles, with products and deals from over 600 local and international exhibitors. More than 14,000 visitors attended the previous show in 2019.

Visitors will be able to keep up to date with legislation and industry trends that impact their business, and enhance their skills by attending free skills development seminars.

It will be the seventh time that Messe Frankfurt’s international Automechanika brand has hosted a trade fair for the automotive aftermarket in Johannesburg.

WesBank is the headline sponsor for Futuroad 2022, which is a positive endorsement of the event, says Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA.

“We look forward to welcoming the industry back, and to offering a platform for companies to generate leads, create brand awareness, to network and to learn about the latest technology and trends in the commercial vehicle space and related sectors,” says Dehn.

There will be demo and experiential areas for a first-hand experience of the latest technologies available to the market

Tracy Gounden,portfolio director of Messe Frankfurt SA, says the latest manufacturer to sign up as an exhibitor is FAW, a growing force in the local truck industry, as well as MCV Bus and Coach, and RAW Industries, a designer and manufacturer of integrated buses.

Visitors will be able to put some of these new models to the test on the special evaluation track being built for this expo, she says.

“Futuroad is the business platform for its target market and attracts a visitor audience from across the sub-Saharan region, which makes it an ideal platform for local stakeholders in this industry to grow their business footprint.

“We are promoting Futuroad as an important part of our Messe Frankfurt promotional road shows to potential exhibitors and visitors throughout Southern African as well as being ready to assist in setting up business-to-business opportunities with relevant people during the four-day show,” she added.

“Futuroad is ideally positioned to start the return to normal-type business association conferencing too. The Southern African Bus Operators Association has confirmed that its annual conference, which attracts about 300 delegates, will take place during the expo.”

“We are also expecting several other similar organisations to use Futuroad as the venue for their conferences.

Free visitor passes to the trade fair are available online from www.automechanikasa.co.za

Medium-sized truck sales forced onto a rocky road

Vehicles were popular with small-business owners who are now either closing down or buying cheaper bakkies and vans
National
3 months ago

Daimler Truck and TotalEnergies tie up on hydrogen ecosystem

Companies sign agreement on joint commitment to the decarbonisation of road freight in the EU
Life
6 months ago

Hino buyers get 50% discount on service plan

Service plan covers the vehicle for three years or 100,000 km, whichever occurs first
Life
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New Ranger and Everest have their first public ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Gyms have to break a sweat to keep up with savvy ...
Life
3.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why am I so ...
Life
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Supply shortage lifts prices of used Toyota Hilux ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz plots more opulent, electric future

Life / Motoring

WATCH | World’s most expensive car sells for a record R2.2bn

Life / Motoring

Shelby Speedster is super rare and it’s heading here

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.