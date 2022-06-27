×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

TRUCKING

Daimler Truck tests fuel-cell truck with liquid hydrogen

The planet-friendly truck has a target range of over 1,000km per tank

27 June 2022 - 15:29 Denis Droppa
Liquid hydrogen powers an internal combustion engine much like petrol or diesel, but produces no CO2 emissions. Picture: SUPPLIED
Liquid hydrogen powers an internal combustion engine much like petrol or diesel, but produces no CO2 emissions. Picture: SUPPLIED

Since last year, a Mercedes-Benz fuel-cell prototype GenH2 truck has been undergoing testing on the company’s in-house test track and on public roads.

On its path towards a CO2-neutral future, Daimler Truck is now putting another prototype truck into operation to test the use of liquid hydrogen. 

The problem with liquid hydrogen is that it must be kept at minus 253ºC , which doesn’t make it very user friendly.

However, Daimler Truck believes liquid hydrogen is the best way forward due to it having a significantly higher energy density than the gaseous hydrogen used in fuel cells. It significantly increases range and enables comparable performance of the vehicle with that of a conventional diesel truck, says Daimler Truck.

Thanks to the good insulation of the vehicle tanks, the hydrogen can be kept at temperature for a sufficiently long time without active cooling, the company adds.

The development objective of the series-ready GenH2 truck is a range of over 1,000 kilometres, making it suitable for long-haul transport.

During the refuelling process, cryogenic liquid hydrogen at minus 253 degrees Celsius is filled into the truck's two 40kg tanks. Picture: SUPPLIED
During the refuelling process, cryogenic liquid hydrogen at minus 253 degrees Celsius is filled into the truck's two 40kg tanks. Picture: SUPPLIED

The start of series production for hydrogen-based trucks is planned for the second half of the decade, says Daimler Trucks.

The truck not only requires special tanks on the side of the vehicle but also its own refuelling infrastructure – the hydrogen refuelling stations previously designed for commercial vehicles (pressurised refuelling at 350bar) are incompatible with the system. For this reason, Daimler Truck set up a dedicated prototype refuelling station in Wörth, Germany.

To build infrastructure for hydrogen filling stations along transport routes in Europe, Daimler Truck is planning to work together with Shell, BP and TotalEnergies.

Daimler Truck, Iveco, Linde, OMV, Shell, TotalEnergies and the Volvo Group have committed to work together to help create the conditions for the mass-market rollout of hydrogen trucks in Europe.

Daimler Truck SA name is now official

CEO Michael Dietz assures stakeholders the name change is a natural move and business activities will remain unchanged
Life
1 month ago

Futuroad truck expo at Nasrec is back

Business platform for commercial transport industry returns in June
Life
1 month ago

Electric semi-trailers are next step in greening China's roads

The carbon emissions of one diesel-powered truck equal about 306 passenger cars
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
REVIEW: Spacious new Isuzu D-Max morphs into more ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Review: Kia Carnival is a winning family bus
Life / Motoring
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
WHO warns ‘intense response efforts’ needed to ...
Life
5.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Can technology ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.