Daimler Truck tests fuel-cell truck with liquid hydrogen

Since last year, a Mercedes-Benz fuel-cell prototype GenH2 truck has been undergoing testing on the company’s in-house test track and on public roads.

On its path towards a CO2-neutral future, Daimler Truck is now putting another prototype truck into operation to test the use of liquid hydrogen.

The problem with liquid hydrogen is that it must be kept at minus 253ºC , which doesn’t make it very user friendly.

However, Daimler Truck believes liquid hydrogen is the best way forward due to it having a significantly higher energy density than the gaseous hydrogen used in fuel cells. It significantly increases range and enables comparable performance of the vehicle with that of a conventional diesel truck, says Daimler Truck.

Thanks to the good insulation of the vehicle tanks, the hydrogen can be kept at temperature for a sufficiently long time without active cooling, the company adds.

The development objective of the series-ready GenH2 truck is a range of over 1,000 kilometres, making it suitable for long-haul transport.