Life / Motoring

BUYER'S GUIDE

All the crossovers launched in 2022

High-riding vehicles have overtaken hatches as SA’s most popular segment, and Denis Droppa looks at the latest examples launched

01 December 2022 - 05:00
Opel Mokka. Picture: SUPPLIED
Opel Mokka. Picture: SUPPLIED

In 2021 SUVs and crossovers overtook hatchbacks for the first time in SA’s new-car sales, and the trend has continued this year as customers are attracted to the raised ride heights and practicality afforded by these vehicles. The compact and midsize crossover segment has flourished with new arrivals in 2022:

Ford EcoSport Active. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford EcoSport Active. Picture: SUPPLIED

BUDGET LEAGUE

Ford EcoSport Active (R393,700). A model with more rugged styling added to the blue oval’s long-running crossover range, powered by a 1.0l petrol turbo engine.

Kia Sonet. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kia Sonet. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kia Sonet 1.0T (R370,000-R399,995). Two variants with a punchier new turbo engine and more premium specification were introduced alongside the existing 1.5l normally-aspirated models.

Honda BR-V. Picture: SUPPLIED
Honda BR-V. Picture: SUPPLIED

Honda BR-V (R379,900-R459,900). The second-generation of Honda’s affordable seven-seater has more room and styling pizazz, with ground clearance raised to a pavement-straddling 207mm.

Beijing X55. Picture: SUPPLIED
Beijing X55. Picture: SUPPLIED

Beijing X55 (R394,900-R454,900). Futuristic styling and impressive sophistication puts this Chinese crossover from BAIC on the map. The entry-level model boasts a feast of features for its R394,900 price, and power across the three-model range is supplied by a 1.5l petrol turbo engine.

Mahindra XUV 300. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mahindra XUV 300. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mahindra XUV 300 (R250,000-R356,000). A midlife update to the India-built compact SUV includes more practical black upholstery and a larger infotainment system. Engine options are a 1.2 petrol turbo and a 1.5 turbo diesel.

Hyundai Venue. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai Venue. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyundai Venue (R295,000-R450,000). The popular compact crossover adopts a fresh new face, updated luxuries and a new N Line range-topper. Except for the 1.2 normally-aspirated entry model, all versions get a perky 1.0 petrol turbo engine.

COMPACT CROSSOVERS

Nissan Qashqai. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nissan Qashqai. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nissan Qashqai (R568,000-R670,000). The latest-generation Qashqai is a real looker boasting improved refinement, space and technology, though it’s a tad pricey. All models are powered by 1.3l turbo petrol motors with varied outputs, with 96kW for the entry-level Qashqai Visia, and 110kW for the Acenta and Acenta Plus.

Opel Mokka. Picture: SUPPLIED
Opel Mokka. Picture: SUPPLIED

Opel Mokka (R490,00-R540,000). The all-new Mokka oozes charm with its head-turning looks and fun-to-drive nature. A three-cylinder 1.2 turbo petrol engine supplies perky power with an entertaining sound.

Hyundai Grand Creta. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai Grand Creta. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyundai Grand Creta (R468,000-R581,000). Following the launch of the five-seater Creta in 2020, the Grand Creta provides more family practicality with its seven seats. It’s available in 2.0l petrol and 1.5l turbo diesel guises, and the latter runs on the smell of a fuel rag.

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chery Tiggo 7 Pro. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chery Tiggo7 Pro (R437,000-R472,000). Chinese brand Chery has shed its formerly cheap image and the Tiggo 7 Pro is a modern, hi-tech SUV with a barrage of features for alluringly low prices. A perky 1.5l petrol turbo supplies power across the range.

Honda HR-V. Picture: Supplied
Honda HR-V. Picture: Supplied

Honda HR-V (R469,000-R554,000). With new styling that really pops, the third-generation HR-V also offers the practicality of Honda’s fold-flat or flip-up “Magic Seat” system that configures for different loads, including taller objects. Performance is so-so from the 1.5l normally-aspirated petrol engine and CVT gearbox.

Volkswagen Taigo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen Taigo. Picture: SUPPLIED

VW Taigo (R445,000-R503,000). The flamboyant new SUV-coupe targets a trendier crowd. Positioned between VW’s T-Cross and T-Roc models, the new Taigo brings flair to the compact crossover segment. All versions are powered by a 1.0l three-cylinder petrol turbo engine.

Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S. Picture: Supplied
Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S. Picture: Supplied

Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S (R453,200). The popular-selling range gained a sporty new variant with a stylish black package, and stiffer suspension for improved handling.

Citroën C5 Aircross. Picture: SUPPLIED
Citroën C5 Aircross. Picture: SUPPLIED

Citroën C5 Aircross (R634,000-R684,000). The charismatic French SUV is updated with a facelift, more comfortable seats and upgraded infotainment. The peppy 1.6 petrol turbo engine remains.

Proton X50. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Proton X50. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Hyundai Kona N. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai Kona N. Picture: SUPPLIED

Proton X50 (R449,900-R579,900). A decade after quitting the country, Proton returns with two new SUVs: the X50 and the X70 (see midsized crossovers. The Malaysian brand is almost unrecognisable from its previous cars and the X50 impresses with its refinement and sophistication, but its pricing also competes directly with established brands like VW and Honda. All versions are front-wheel-drive and powered by a 1.5l petrol turbo.

Hyundai Kona N (R764,000). Following the i30N, the Kona N crossover becomes the second car from the Korean firm’s high-performance division to be offered in SA. It features a racy body kit and its feisty 2.0l petrol turbo engine gives it the ability to scoot from 0-100km/h in just 5.5 seconds.

Volvo XC40. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo XC40. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volvo XC40 (R677,700-R1,260,000). A raft of updates to the XC40 includes a move to electrified power for the entire line-up, either in hybrid form or fully electric. The range-topping P8 Recharge electric is capable of 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and a range of 400km.

MIDSIZED CROSSOVERS

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro (R496,000-R574,000). Like the smaller Tiggo 7 Pro, the Tiggo 8 represents a real step forward for the Chinese brand. It offers a lot of refinement and features at very attractive pricing, and an industry-leading ten-year/1-million km warranty for the first owner.

Hyundai Tucson. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai Tucson. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyundai Tucson (R540,000 to R720,000). The fourth generation Korean SUV comes out to party with state-of-the-art features and a stunning design, highlighted by “parametric” lights hidden behind a geometric radiator grille that are only visible when switched on. The engine options are a 2.0l petrol or 2.0l turbo diesel.

Mahindra XUV 700. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mahindra XUV 700. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mahindra XUV700 (R475,000-R560,000). Available in five- and seven-seat configurations, the XUV700 welcomes a new phase for the Indian brand in terms of improved quality, fit and finish. The modern interior gets a digital cluster and infotainment systems, and power for all variants comes from a punchy 2.0l turbo petrol engine.

Kia Sportage. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kia Sportage. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kia Sportage (R540,000- R735,000). Kia’s all-new SUV arrives with eye-catching styling, more passenger room, a larger boot and the latest tech. All models are powered by a punchy 1.6l turbo petrol engine with a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Toyota Rav4 E-Four. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota Rav4 E-Four. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota Rav4 E-Four (R676,700-R759,800). Toyota’s fuel-sipping Rav4 hybrid line up is updated with a fourth-generation hybrid system that adds a rear electric motor to the existing one at the front axle. These combine with a 2.5l petrol engine for a total system output of 163kW, with fuel consumption claimed at just 4.8l/100km. It’s available in GX and more luxurious VX grades.

Haval H6 HEV. Picture: SUPPLIED
Haval H6 HEV. Picture: SUPPLIED

Haval H6 hybrid (R669,950). Aimed at buyers seeking a cleaner SUV with cheaper running costs, the high-specced HEV Ultra Luxury becomes the new flagship of the Chinese brand’s line-up. Powered by a 1.5l petrol turbo engine and an electric motor, the car delivers a fuel consumption of just 5.2l/ 100km, claims Haval. With outputs of 179kW and 530Nm the HEV also becomes the most powerful H6 model available.

Alfa Romeo Tonale. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alfa Romeo Tonale. Picture: SUPPLIED

Alfa Romeo Tonale (R739,000-R819,000). Slotting in under the Stelvio, the Tonale is a premium midsize crossover that presents the Italian brand’s style and driving enjoyment in a smaller package. Alfa’s first hybrid, the Tonale pairs a 1.5 petrol turbo engine with an electric motor and is able to run on solely electric power at very low speeds.

Proton X70. Picture: SUPPLIED
Proton X70. Picture: SUPPLIED

Proton X70 (R529,900-R639,900). Like its smaller X50 sibling, the X70 is impressively polished and bristling with high-end features. A 1.5l petrol turbo engine serves duty across the range, which includes an all-wheel drive model.

Volkswagen Tiguan R. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen Tiguan R. Picture: SUPPLIED

VW Tiguan R (R999,000). The same 235kW all-wheel drive powertrain as the racy Golf R turns the Tiguan into a crossover with real attitude. It has the ability to scorch the 0-100km/h sprint in a hot hatch-like 5.1 seconds, and handles well too thanks to R-Performance Torque Vectoring.

Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge (R1,349,000). This plug-in hybrid is the new flagship of the range. It’s powered by a 2.0l petrol engine with an electric motor for total outputs of 340kW and 709Nm, making it the most powerful XC60 yet. The four-wheel drive Volvo is capable of a claimed all-electric range of up to 81km between charges.

Eight sensibly priced performance cars launched in 2022

You need not blow a trust fund to have thrills with these reasonably priced speedsters
Life
1 week ago

Ten locally-built cars South Africans loved

A nostalgic look at 10 locally-produced successes
Life
2 months ago

Toyota dominates October new-car sales in SA

Bakkies, compact SUVs and small hatchbacks continue to be the most popular sellers
Life
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Red lights flash as airlines aim for just one ...
Life
2.
Labour of love keeps the memory of a medical ...
Life
3.
Roger Federer Merc aces it for people’s tennis
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

BMW’s 3.0 CSL reborn in modern ‘Batmobile’

Life / Motoring

New Tonale oozes Alfa class and styling

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.