All-new Nissan Qashqai has touched down in SA

There have been three generations of the Nissan Qashqai since it went on sale in 2007 and this Japanese vehicle with an Iranian name was one of the early pioneers of the now-dominant crossover niche.
The latest model that’s built on a new alliance CMF-C platform is much refined with better technology and looks than the outgoing model. It has gone on sale in SA and we’ve had a first drive.
More arresting, athletic and upmarket
Let’s tee off from the aesthetics angle: though 35mm longer and 32mm wider now, it’s unmistakably Qashqai. The V-Motion grille that’s now flanked by slimmer and sharper headlamps and popular “boomerang” daytime running lights remains shiny and thinner.
The character lines, bulges and creases on the body have been tidied up to leave a more arresting, athletic and upmarket-looking crossover and we picked the spectacular Ceramic Grey car to highlight this feature. It’s available in 11 body colours, with five two-tone combinations and alloy wheels in 17-, 18- and 19-inch sizes.
Moving inside, the new model with an increased wheelbase of 2,665mm feels adequately spacious for regular-sized families. It’s available in three specification levels: entry-level Visia, mid-tier Acenta and top-grade Acenta Plus.
The cheapest model costs R568,200, but gets an impressive list of standard features that include LED headlamps and daytime running lights, reverse camera through a colourful seven-inch touchscreen, 17-inch alloy wheels, Intelligent Cruise Control technology, a stop/start system, Push Button Ignition, wireless charger and a remote key.
Spend R71,100 more and you get the Acenta and a raft of new intelligent driving systems including High Beam Assist, the ProPILOT autonomous drive system, Intelligent Around View Monitor, navigation, 18-inch alloy wheels, Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention, Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking system, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) including Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), Lane Keep Assist and Driver Attention Alert (DAA).
A further R5,500 investment on this model gets you two-tone paint.
Premium style
The top range Acenta Plus model, which costs R670,600, lays on the premium feel and style with Nappa leather-covered and heated front seats, a Bose sound system with 10 speakers, 19-inch alloy wheels, tilt reverse side mirrors and two-tone exterior colour scheme.
The only criticism is the lack of a powered tailgate in any of the models.
All models are powered by 1.3l four-cylinder turbo petrol motors with varied outputs. The entry-model Visia outputs 96kW and 240Nm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission exclusively. The Acenta grades develop a higher 110kW and 250Nm and are paired with a self-shifting CVT gearbox. We drove the latter exclusively at the launch.
Refinement and a well-weighted and sharp steering response, including effective damping and crispness from updated Macpherson strut suspension is a major highlight. The new Qashqai already feels to be the model to beat for driving comfort in the segment and this was felt within the first few metres of crawling out of a driveway. It’s available in front-wheel drive only at launch.
The new Qashqai already feels to be the model to beat for driving comfort in the segment.
On regular drives, the car felt exceptionally quiet and comfortable and returned an average of 7.1l/100km on a 120km loop, which isn’t too shabby considering that Nissan SA claims 6.1l/100km for the manual car and 6.4l/100km for the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).
Thanks to lightweight material construction (which leaves the new car 60kg lighter and 41% stiffer in structural rigidity than the model it replaces), the car felt adept on a hot trot along a twisty mountain pass road. It’s suited to various driving styles and the top-tier model has driving modes and steering wheel-bound transmission paddles.
Nissan SA says the range will be bolstered with an e-POWER model; essentially a hybrid system, but with the petrol motor serving as a range extender. It will touch down on local shores in early 2023.
The new Nissan Qashqai is sold with a three-year/90,000km service plan, six- year/150,000km warranty and six-year/150,000km roadside assistance.
Prices:
