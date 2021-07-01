Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Updated Land Rover Discovery now in SA

The SUV has a smorgasbord of features and enhancements including new engines

01 July 2021 - 17:35 Motor News Reporter
A fresher variant of the Discovery that's armed with tech and space for roaming families. Picture: SUPPLIED
The newly updated Land Rover Discovery is now on sale in SA. This British family SUV features a raft of enhancements both for the interior and exterior.

It's standout features include LED headlights and daytime running lights set lower, animated indicators as it turns and body-colour front fenders on a revised front bumper.  A new Gloss Black panel with the trademark Discovery script is also positioned between the tail lights.

In R-Dynamic specification, the British SUV gets Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents, two-tone leather and contrast seat stitching, and brighter premium LED headlights with automatic high beam assist (AHBA).

An optional hands-free gesture tailgate can be ordered, for easier access to the 258l boot (with all seven seats up). There’s up to 2,485l of cargo space with all the rear seats flattened, and this can be performed electronically using the central touchscreen.

An app is used to keep tabs on the fuel status, the location of the  vehicle and remote lock and unlock capability, while a second-generation, touchscreen Land Rover activity key can repeat the sequence and also start the vehicle.

There’s also larger HD touchscreen and digital driver’s display linked to the new Pivi Pro infotainment system, a new-look four-spoke steering wheel, dual-sim telephone technology with two LTE modems, an optional colour head-up display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with advanced Bluetooth technology that allows for two connected smartphones. Wireless charging with signal booster and click-and-go tablet holders behind the seat backs are also included.

ClearSight Ground View provides drivers with a view of the obscured ground directly beneath the front of the vehicle using the central touchscreen and a combination of forward-facing cameras. Picture: SUPPLIED
The updated Discovery rides on standard air suspension with automatic lowering and is fitted with a Terrain Response 2 off-road system with a new Wade Mode that optimises the vehicle for deep water fording.

ClearSight ground view technology allows you to see on the cabin monitor what is usually blocked by the bonnet when off -road driving.

Two new 3.0l straight-six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, are introduced with the petrol version featuring 48V mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced efficiency, performance and smoothness. This  P360 powertrain offers outputs of 265kW and 500Nm, for a claimed 0-100km/h time of 6.7 seconds.

The new D300 six-cylinder Ingenium diesel features lightweight aluminium construction and replaces the previous SD4 and SDV6 diesels. With outputs of 221kW and 650Nm, the D300 can accelerate to 100km/h in a claimed 6.8 seconds.

Prices (excluding CO2 tax):

Discovery D300 S — R1,452,700

Discovery D300 SE R-Dynamic — R1,561,200

Discovery D300 HSE R-Dynamic — R1,675,900

Discovery P360 S — R1,487,600

Discovery P360 SE R-Dynamic — R1,596,100

Discovery P360 HSE R-Dynamic — R1,710,900

