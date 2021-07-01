Updated Land Rover Discovery now in SA

The newly updated Land Rover Discovery is now on sale in SA. This British family SUV features a raft of enhancements both for the interior and exterior.

It's standout features include LED headlights and daytime running lights set lower, animated indicators as it turns and body-colour front fenders on a revised front bumper. A new Gloss Black panel with the trademark Discovery script is also positioned between the tail lights.

In R-Dynamic specification, the British SUV gets Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents, two-tone leather and contrast seat stitching, and brighter premium LED headlights with automatic high beam assist (AHBA).

An optional hands-free gesture tailgate can be ordered, for easier access to the 258l boot (with all seven seats up). There’s up to 2,485l of cargo space with all the rear seats flattened, and this can be performed electronically using the central touchscreen.

An app is used to keep tabs on the fuel status, the location of the vehicle and remote lock and unlock capability, while a second-generation, touchscreen Land Rover activity key can repeat the sequence and also start the vehicle.

There’s also larger HD touchscreen and digital driver’s display linked to the new Pivi Pro infotainment system, a new-look four-spoke steering wheel, dual-sim telephone technology with two LTE modems, an optional colour head-up display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with advanced Bluetooth technology that allows for two connected smartphones. Wireless charging with signal booster and click-and-go tablet holders behind the seat backs are also included.