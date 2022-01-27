Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is big, brawny and thirsty

The Land Cruiser has long served as Toyota’s flagship, spare-no-expense SUV, and the new 300 series recently replaced the long-running 200.

Like a boxer that’s bulked up into a higher weight category, the new vehicle looks more buff and muscular with its enlarged new rectangular grille alongside large horizontal slats. Though it is unchanged in size, its pugilistic façade and more angular body lines give the newcomer an altogether more aggressive and take-no-prisoners countenance.

The meaner-looking Land Cruiser comes with a concomitant increase in power. In the diesel side of the garage, a new 3.3l V6 turbo replaces the old 4.5 V8 turbo, with outputs rising by 32kW and 50Nm to 227kW and 700Nm.

In the petrol corner is the subject of this test, which is powered by the same 3.5l twin-turbo petrol V6 found in the Lexus LS 500. It sends 305kW and 650Nm through all-wheel drive via a 10-speed automatic, and makes for brawny power that keeps this 2.6-ton behemoth comfortably occupying the fast lane.

For its size the Land Cruiser gets out of the starting blocks briskly, having just a brief turbo-lag moment before thrusting forward at a lusty gait.

It guzzles fuel accordingly. The test vehicle averaged 16.3l /100km and never seemed like it would achieve the factory-claimed 12.1 figure, and buyers seeking superior parsimony will find a better buy in the diesel Land Cruiser 300 which claims 8.9l.

The petrol V6 sounds a subtly sporting battle cry, without becoming too vocal. Refinement is top notch in this big Toyota, and unwanted external noises are well muted in the seven-seater cocoon.

A cushy ride quality is part of the polished all-round package, and this all-terrain chariot soaks up gravel roads and bumpy off-road trails with impressive comfort.

It is too large and heavy to conjure adjectives such as “agile”, but the new Land Cruiser is lighter and more torsionally rigid than its predecessor, with a lower centre of gravity to improve handling. The suspension can be firmed up for better cornering prowess in the Sport setting, one of six driving modes that cater for varying conditions.

The Land Cruiser 300 is an all-new, ground up design but retains its predecessor’s robust ladder-frame chassis, the preferred construction when tackling serious off-roading. It is just as accomplished an adventure vehicle as its forerunner, with the same generous approach and departure angles, a useful 235mm ride height, traction-enhancing diff lock and low range transfer case.

A Multi-Terrain Select system automatically judges the driving surface and adopts an appropriate driving mode. A crawl function takes over the throttle, allowing the vehicle to be guided slowly and safely in extreme off-road environments.

A Multi-Terrain Monitor provides digital eyes on the surface beneath and immediately surrounding the vehicle and the position of the wheels. It makes the big hulk less intimidating to thread through parking lots and narrow off-road trails.