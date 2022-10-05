×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

Feature

Looking for a budget hybrid? Here are seven under R1m

It seems that record fuel prices have ignited an interest in hybrid cars in SA

05 October 2022 - 17:54
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Though full electric vehicles (EV) eliminate the use of expensive fuel, there’s still much to say and be attracted by hybrids. Hybrids offer the best of both worlds in that they possess a conventional engine and an electric motor powered by a battery system. These engines can work in tandem or separately depending on conditions.

Hybrids operate by cutting off the conventional engine in favour of the battery-powered electric motors, usually below speeds of 40km/h, thus making savings a reality. The conventional engine powers the car at higher speeds while charging and topping up the batteries.

Hybrids are considered as the perfect solution for customers who drive long distances yet need to save money due to record high fuel prices. Modern hybrids are getting in on the act, with some providing full EV mode at speeds up to 100km/h while others can also be charged at home from a wall charger as plug-in hybrids.

There are plenty alternatives from a variety of brands, some very expensive, some rather large and some as the sophisticated plug-in-hybrid variety. Below is a list of hybrid cars under the “R1m” bracket on sale in SA.

Who would have thought it: a Corolla with real design flair and a hybrid drivetrain. Picture: SUPPLIED
Who would have thought it: a Corolla with real design flair and a hybrid drivetrain. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota Corolla Hybrid 1.8 XS

The Toyota Corolla sedan is a sales success in this market. In 2021 it introduced a hybrid version that comprises a 1.8l petrol engine and electric motor to provide 90kW output and 163Nm. Fuel consumption is claimed to be a paltry 3.5l/100km. It is geared by a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and has a top speed of 180km/h. It costs just R419,900 making it the most affordable hybrid in the land.

Toyota Corolla Cross is essentially the most affordable hybrid crossover on the market. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota Corolla Cross is essentially the most affordable hybrid crossover on the market. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 

What is truly sensational is that if you add only R14,000 to the price of the Corolla hybrid you can get the larger Corolla Cross Hybrid crossover, which also uses a 1.8l petrol engine coupled to an electric motor and CVT gearbox pushing out 90kW and  163Nm. Toyota claims overall fuel consumption of 4.3l/100km. It costs  R461,700 and effectively the cheapest hybrid crossover you can buy, too. Soon it will be available in GR Cross hybrid guise.

The Honda Fit has an innovative seat packaging system and also available in hybrid guise. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Honda Fit has an innovative seat packaging system and also available in hybrid guise. Picture: SUPPLIED

Honda Fit Hybrid

Another affordable hybrid on the market is Honda Fit e:HEV. This is the flagship model of the clever hatch range and pairs a 1.5l petrol engine with two electric motors for a total 80kW and 235Nm output. The switch between petrol engine, full electric or hybrid happens automatically according to power train load conditions and travel speeds. Honda claims the hybrid sips 3.7l/100km. It cost R498,600.

The new H6 HEV hybrid claims a fuel consumption of 5.2l / 100km. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new H6 HEV hybrid claims a fuel consumption of 5.2l / 100km. Picture: SUPPLIED

Haval H6 1.5T HEV Ultra Luxury

This is the latest model to join the SA hybrid class and the first of its kind from Chinese Haval. It is powered by a 1.5l petrol turbo engine mated to an electric motor for a combined output of 179kW and 530Nm. Fuel consumption is rated at 5.2l/100km and CO2 emissions of 121g/km. It costs R669,950.

The Toyota Rav4 model range now has an updated hybrid system. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The Toyota Rav4 model range now has an updated hybrid system. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

Toyota Rav4 2.5 GX-R CVT Hybrid E-Four

Toyota is the current leader in hybrid options in this market and earlier this year the Japanese brand introduced its popular Rav4 crossover with a new generation hybrid system. Badged E-Four, they use a 2.5l petrol engine now linked with electric motors on the front and rear axles to create an electrified all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration. Total system output is 163kW and 221Nm with a top speed of 180km/h. The price starts at R676,700.

The Lexus ES is stylish, smooth driving hybrid luxury sedan. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Lexus ES is stylish, smooth driving hybrid luxury sedan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lexus ES 300h SE

The Lexus ES offers typical Lexus luxury with above-average sedan legroom. If it is bought in ES 300h SE form it brings with it a fourth-generation, self-charging hybrid drive system of a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor. Outputs are of 160kW and it is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Total fuel consumption is claimed to be 4.6l/100km with a top speed of 180km/h. Prices start from R813,600.

The Lexus IS range is a mix of luxury, sporting prowess and fuel parsimony in 300h specification. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Lexus IS range is a mix of luxury, sporting prowess and fuel parsimony in 300h specification. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lexus IS 300h SE

The Lexus IS also brings hybrid technology and cultured Lexus luxury, but to the sport sedan niche instead. All models are powered by a hybrid power unit that mates a CVT transmission to a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor for total system outputs of 164kW and 221Nm. You also have a choice between two grades that cost below R1m: the entry-level EX and mid-tier SE. Prices start at  R924,200. 

SA buyers show increased appetite for electrified cars

Electric cars and hybrids show a more than 1,000% increase in popularity from last year
Life
1 day ago

FIRST DRIVE: Haval's new fuel-sipping H6 hybrid

Aimed at buyers seeking a cleaner SUV with cheaper running costs, it is priced at R669,950
Life
1 week ago

Mercedes-AMG’s F1-inspired C63 S E Performance is a hybrid monster

The howling V8 is gone, replaced by a four-cylinder hybrid drive system that takes output to a mighty 500kW
Life
1 week ago

Suzuki Grand Vitara, Mercedes EVs debut at Festival of Motoring

Fifth-generation Vitara will be launched here in the first quarter of 2023
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
A walk by the seaside down memory lane
Life
2.
New Ford Everest goes more upmarket
Life / Motoring
3.
All-new Nissan Qashqai has touched down in SA
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
SA buyers show increased appetite for electrified ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.