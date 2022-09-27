Haval unveils a fuel-sipping H6 hybrid

Talk of Opec+ cutting supply to stem the recent drop in prices offers further support
Haval has been making impressive inroads into SA’s new-car market with its new-generation SUVs, as increasing numbers of buyers are attracted to the Chinese brand’s improved refinement and attractive prices.
Now the marque has launched its first electrified car in SA: the Haval H6 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV). Aimed at buyers seeking a cleaner SUV with cheaper running costs, it becomes the fifth model in a range which until now has offered 2.0l turbo petrol derivatives. Priced at R669,950, the high-specced HEV Ultra Luxury becomes the new flagship of the H6 line-up, and the front-wheel drive Chinese SUV competes against the all-wheel drive Toyota Rav4 hybrid selling for R744,900.
Powered by a 1.5l petrol turbo engine assisted by an electric motor, the midsized SUV delivers a fuel consumption of just 5.2l/ 100km and CO2 emissions of 121g/km, claims Haval. This compares with 7.4l/ 100km and 169g/km for the standard front-wheel drive Haval H6.
With combined maximum outputs of 179kW and 530Nm, the HEV becomes the most powerful H6 model and drive is fed to the front wheels by a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) with seven speeds.
Haval claims a 0-100km/h time of 8.5 seconds for the HEV which has Standard, Eco, Sport and Snow driving modes plus three steering modes to tailor the driving experience.
The H6 HEV is bristling with comforts including smart keyless entry, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, a digital dashboard, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, 12.3-inch infotainment system, a fully automatic parking system, an auto-lift tailgate and a head-up display. It also comes with a comprehensive suite of driver aids including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, rear cross traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking, and traffic sign recognition. This is in addition to stability control, ABS brakes and seven airbags.
The hybrid is styled differently to its H6 siblings, with a large and prominent grille stretching across the nose. Like the sporty-styled H6 GT launched recently, it wears black 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, stylish metallic speakers, leather seats and soft-touch materials give the spacious cabin a swanky feel.
The hybrid system intelligently manages power delivery depending on driving conditions, and is able to run on solely petrol or electric power, or a combination of the two. Energy is regenerated to charge the battery when the throttle is released or the brake is pressed.
The shifts between electric and petrol power take place almost imperceptibly and the gearshifts are very smooth, adding to the hybrid Haval’s impressive all-round refinement. Driven at its launch in Gauteng earlier this week, the HEV whisked along in near-silence and with a refined ride quality that neatly ironed out bumps.
The car felt pleasantly punchy, with a linear power delivery that didn’t require high revving. On freeways the test car averaged around 7.5l/ 100km, which reduced to 6.9l with more stop-start urban driving where the electric motor and energy recuperation came more into play.
Haval will also launch a hybrid model of its smaller Jolion SUV in SA later this year.
Haval H6 range pricing:
2.0T Premium 7DCT — R479,950
2.0T Luxury 7DCT — R518,950
2.0T Luxury 7DCT 4WD — R549,950
2.0T S-Luxury 7DCT 4WD — R629,950
1.5T HEV Ultra Luxury — R669,950
Prices include a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/60,000km service plan. There is an eight-year/150,000km battery warranty on the HEV.
