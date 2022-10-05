Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
News
Hennessey demon-tweaks the Ford Bronco Raptor
Upgrades deliver 20% more boost to 373kW and 746Nm with specific styling cues from Hennessey
Hennessey, the Texas, US-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced the arrival of its all-new VelociRaptor 500 Bronco — the eighth VelociRaptor model to come from Hennessey’s development team.
Engineered to be more potent and capable than Ford’s factory Bronco Raptor, Hennessey’s engineers tweaked the 4x4’s twin-turbocharged 3.0l V6 engine for more power.
A new high-capacity intercooler, proprietary engine management system tuning, fitment of low-flow exhaust system enable the VelociRaptor 500 Bronco to deliver nearly 20% more output to arrive at 373kW and 746Nm of torque.
The new, high-output Hennessey model increases capability, adding serious speed on road and ratcheting up its off-road ability. But Hennessey didn’t stop there. Their engineering team boosts road presence and style with its Hennessey Heritage graphics, adorned with a Hennessey bucking bronco, exclusive bumpers and Hennessey 10-spoke alloy wheels. The interior features Hennessey’s embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats and numbered plaque.
“Our customers are big fans of the new Bronco, but they’ve been asking us for more power and greater performance capabilities from day one. Ford’s Raptor version is a big improvement, but the engine has even more potential. Our engineering team has released its potency to create the ultimate all-powerful off-road SUV,” said John Hennessey, company founder and CEO.
The Bronco comes with three-year/58,000km warranty. The new Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is available for international shipping. It is priced from $32,950 (R585,641) exclusive of the base Ford Bronco Raptor.
Meanwhile, Ford plans to launch a new Ford Ranger at the end of 2022, with the new Ranger Raptor expected to arrive in SA in the first quarter of 2023.
