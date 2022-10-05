×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

News

Hennessey demon-tweaks the Ford Bronco Raptor

Upgrades deliver 20% more boost to 373kW and 746Nm with specific styling cues from Hennessey

05 October 2022 - 17:09 Motoring Reporter
The Bronco Raptor by Hennessy turns up the off-road capability and speeds. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Bronco Raptor by Hennessy turns up the off-road capability and speeds. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hennessey, the Texas, US-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced the arrival of its all-new VelociRaptor 500 Bronco — the eighth VelociRaptor model to come from Hennessey’s development team.

Engineered to be more potent and capable than Ford’s factory Bronco Raptor, Hennessey’s engineers tweaked the 4x4’s twin-turbocharged 3.0l V6 engine for more power.

A new high-capacity intercooler, proprietary engine management system tuning, fitment of low-flow exhaust system enable the VelociRaptor 500 Bronco to deliver nearly 20% more output to arrive at 373kW and 746Nm of torque.

The new, high-output Hennessey model increases capability, adding serious speed on road and ratcheting up its off-road ability. But Hennessey didn’t stop there. Their engineering team  boosts road presence and style with its Hennessey Heritage graphics, adorned with a Hennessey bucking bronco, exclusive bumpers and Hennessey 10-spoke alloy wheels. The interior features Hennessey’s embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats and numbered plaque.

“Our customers are big fans of the new Bronco, but they’ve been asking us for more power and greater performance capabilities from day one. Ford’s Raptor version is a big improvement, but the engine has even more potential. Our engineering team has released its potency to create the ultimate all-powerful off-road SUV,” said John Hennessey, company founder and CEO.

The Bronco comes with three-year/58,000km warranty. The new Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is available for international shipping. It is priced from $32,950 (R585,641) exclusive of the base Ford Bronco Raptor.

Meanwhile, Ford plans to launch a new Ford Ranger at the end of 2022, with the new Ranger Raptor expected to arrive in SA in the first quarter of 2023. 

New Ranger Raptor has a distinct soundtrack

A ring-tone of the menacing noise emitted by a 292kW V6 is now available for download
Life
1 month ago

New Ford Everest goes more upmarket

The seven-seat SUV gets a technology upscale while retaining family practicality and off-road driving skills
Life
6 days ago

Ford’s new Mustang keeps old-fashioned horsepower alive

Petrol-powered vehicles still rule the roost at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
Life
2 weeks ago

American tuner adds more speed to Ford F-150 Raptor

More power is harnessed through a larger intercooler and engine management tweaked to deliver 442kW
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
A walk by the seaside down memory lane
Life
2.
New Ford Everest goes more upmarket
Life / Motoring
3.
All-new Nissan Qashqai has touched down in SA
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
SA buyers show increased appetite for electrified ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.