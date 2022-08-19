Opec chief says blame policymakers, lawmakers for oil price rises
Local News
New Ranger Raptor has a distinct soundtrack
A ringtone of the menacing noise emitted by a 292kW V6 is now available for download
The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor’s 3.0l twin-turbo V6 engine has an active valve twin exhaust system and four drive modes — including Quiet mode for early morning starts.
One of the key features customers love most about performance vehicles is their powerful exhaust note. You change the exhaust sound of the Raptor using a button on the steering wheel or automatically according to the drive mode selected: Quiet, Normal, Sport or Baja.
An exhilarating sound is appropriate on the motorway or out in remote areas, in your neighbourhood — especially early in the morning or late at night — not so much. Furthermore, Quiet mode can be scheduled for start and end times.
“For the next Ranger Raptor we wanted to really make the character of the car come alive, to emphasise the power and define the presence of the vehicle, but not make the car tiring when it didn’t need to be.”
“We spent hundreds of hours tuning and developing the sound of the vehicle and really think we have something that sounds right for the bakkie,” said Justin Capicchiano, Ford Performance and special vehicle engineering manager.
A ringtone of the exhaust sound has been created and it can be downloaded from https://www.ford.co.za/
