New Ranger Raptor has a distinct soundtrack

A ringtone of the menacing noise emitted by a 292kW V6 is now available for download

19 August 2022 - 14:10 Motor News Reporter
The new Ford Ranger Raptor will be introduced in SA in 2022 but sales will commence at a yet unconfirmed date. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Ford Ranger Raptor will be introduced in SA in 2022 but sales will commence at a yet unconfirmed date. Picture: SUPPLIED

The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor’s 3.0l twin-turbo V6 engine has an active valve twin exhaust system and four drive modes — including Quiet mode for early morning starts.

One of the key features customers love most about performance vehicles is their powerful exhaust note. You change the exhaust sound of the Raptor using a button on the steering wheel or automatically according to the drive mode selected: Quiet, Normal, Sport or Baja.

An exhilarating sound is appropriate on the motorway or out in remote areas, in your neighbourhood — especially early in the morning or late at night — not so much. Furthermore, Quiet mode can be scheduled for start and end times.

  • Quiet — Quietest setting for all driving conditions.
  • Normal — Default setting provides a balance of comfort and feedback. Applied by default to Normal, Slippery, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl drive modes.
  • Sport — Slightly louder than normal for spirited driving.
  • Baja — Loudest setting for off-road use only. Maximum exhaust noise under all driving conditions.

“For the next Ranger Raptor we wanted to really make the character of the car come alive, to emphasise the power and define the presence of the vehicle, but not make the car tiring when it didn’t need to be.”

“We spent hundreds of hours tuning and developing the sound of the vehicle and really think we have something that sounds right for the bakkie,” said Justin Capicchiano, Ford Performance and special vehicle engineering manager.

A ringtone of the exhaust sound has been created and it can be downloaded from https://www.ford.co.za/

