New Kia Sportage makes SA debut

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
The lack of capital injection is one of the reasons why vast tracks of communal land lie barren and unploughed
Industry could create 1.4-million jobs, says presidency spokesperson
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
The investigation and settlement is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech giant
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Central bank should soon moderate the size of its interest-rate increases but still has work to do, says vice-chair
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
To say the all-new fifth generation Kia Sportage is stylish doesn’t really do it justice. It’s extremely handsome. If anything, the new SUV which has gone on sale in SA gets even better with the red paint option and the more of it you explore.
Take for instance the bold nose which is unlike anything else on the roads. It’s an interesting mix of the tiger-nose grille, the fashionable gaping maw and boomerang shaped daytime running lights. This and an elaborately styled rear make it more striking than its predecessor.
The wheelbase has shrunk by 10mm, but Kia says the cabin has class-leading passenger room, while boot space has grown to a capacious 591l.
It has all the consistency we expect from the Korean firm — a fine mix of luxury, safety items and the unquestionable reputation for good build quality and fuel parsimony. There are five different trim levels starting with the LX, then EX and for the first time a three-tier GT-Line in Base, Plus and top-range “S”’
Possible specification includes auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, eight-inch infotainment systems with a reversing camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front parking sensors, electric tailgates, and stylish alloys in 17, 18 and 19-inch sizes.
LED interior mood lighting, a panoramic glass sunroof, front seat ventilation, a rotary gearshift dial using shift-by-wire technology, intelligent front lighting system, smart cruise control, which helps maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead, forward collision-avoidance assist system and junction turning functionality are features available on the GT Line trims.
The ergonomics are satisfactory and though the seats in both EX and GT Line we drove at the launch are comfy, the squabs didn’t lower as much as I’d have liked — it’s not a deal breaker though.
The drive is soft, floaty even, and makes the Sportage a peaceful cruiser. In terms of handling, you can confidently attack twisty roads too.
The old normally aspirated 1.6 engine is gone and all SA models are now powered by a single 1.6l turbo petrol engine with a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The motor has 132kW and 265Nm which is sprightly enough for a 0-100km/h sprint in 8.8 seconds, a top speed of 201km/h. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.5l/100km.
The motor is hushed under normal loads and it endows the Sportage with keen tractability and dash between traffic, up hills and everywhere else.
Uprated steering makes it an easy steer around obstacles and all models come equipped with ABS brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, downhill brake control and trailer stability assist. All models also feature smart entry with push button start and an electric parking brake with auto-hold functionality, six airbags, and Isofix child seat anchors, while Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology is also on offer on higher grade models.
Our first drive impressions are of a very compelling offer in a segment that’s bulging with alternatives. It’s a car with a host of features, family practicality, good looks and competitive pricing. All Sportage models come with an unlimited kilometre/five-year warranty, roadside assistance and a prepaid six-year/90,000km service plan.
Pricing
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi LX — R539,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi EX — R593,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line — R649,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Plus — R677,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S — R734,995
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Local Launch
New Kia Sportage makes SA debut
The good-looking range is uprated with the latest luxury and safety tech and, for the first time, three GT-Line models
To say the all-new fifth generation Kia Sportage is stylish doesn’t really do it justice. It’s extremely handsome. If anything, the new SUV which has gone on sale in SA gets even better with the red paint option and the more of it you explore.
Take for instance the bold nose which is unlike anything else on the roads. It’s an interesting mix of the tiger-nose grille, the fashionable gaping maw and boomerang shaped daytime running lights. This and an elaborately styled rear make it more striking than its predecessor.
The wheelbase has shrunk by 10mm, but Kia says the cabin has class-leading passenger room, while boot space has grown to a capacious 591l.
It has all the consistency we expect from the Korean firm — a fine mix of luxury, safety items and the unquestionable reputation for good build quality and fuel parsimony. There are five different trim levels starting with the LX, then EX and for the first time a three-tier GT-Line in Base, Plus and top-range “S”’
Possible specification includes auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, eight-inch infotainment systems with a reversing camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front parking sensors, electric tailgates, and stylish alloys in 17, 18 and 19-inch sizes.
LED interior mood lighting, a panoramic glass sunroof, front seat ventilation, a rotary gearshift dial using shift-by-wire technology, intelligent front lighting system, smart cruise control, which helps maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead, forward collision-avoidance assist system and junction turning functionality are features available on the GT Line trims.
The ergonomics are satisfactory and though the seats in both EX and GT Line we drove at the launch are comfy, the squabs didn’t lower as much as I’d have liked — it’s not a deal breaker though.
The drive is soft, floaty even, and makes the Sportage a peaceful cruiser. In terms of handling, you can confidently attack twisty roads too.
The old normally aspirated 1.6 engine is gone and all SA models are now powered by a single 1.6l turbo petrol engine with a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The motor has 132kW and 265Nm which is sprightly enough for a 0-100km/h sprint in 8.8 seconds, a top speed of 201km/h. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.5l/100km.
The motor is hushed under normal loads and it endows the Sportage with keen tractability and dash between traffic, up hills and everywhere else.
Uprated steering makes it an easy steer around obstacles and all models come equipped with ABS brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, downhill brake control and trailer stability assist. All models also feature smart entry with push button start and an electric parking brake with auto-hold functionality, six airbags, and Isofix child seat anchors, while Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology is also on offer on higher grade models.
Our first drive impressions are of a very compelling offer in a segment that’s bulging with alternatives. It’s a car with a host of features, family practicality, good looks and competitive pricing. All Sportage models come with an unlimited kilometre/five-year warranty, roadside assistance and a prepaid six-year/90,000km service plan.
Pricing
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi LX — R539,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi EX — R593,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line — R649,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Plus — R677,995
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S — R734,995
Sporty-styled Haval H6 GT enters SA market
Proton returns to SA with big ambitions
These were SA’s best selling cars in August
Stylish Honda HR-V crossover coupe is now on sale in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.