Toyota chases big numbers with new Corolla Cross

Toyota is banking on its Corolla heritage of nearly five decades to make its new, locally built Corolla Cross become one of the country’s best-selling passenger cars.

The Corolla hasn’t set the sales charts alight in its sedan and hatch guises as consumer demand for those mid-sized body styles has waned, but the new Corolla Cross competes in the country’s fastest-growing market segment: compact crossovers.

Toyota’s ambition of selling at least 20,000 Corolla Cross units a year is bold in a cut-throat crossover segment that sees cheaper-priced Chinese rivals coming to the fore, particularly the new Haval Jolion which sold more than 1,000 units in October.

But with that Corolla heritage, coupled with Toyota’s vast dealer network and solid-as-houses reputation, few would bet against Toyota achieving big numbers with its new crossover.

The #ProudlySouthAfrican tag also carries some weight, with the car built at Toyota’s Prospecton plant for the local market and export to Africa in a R2.6bn investment.

An even more audacious plan is for more than 50% of Corolla Cross sales to be the hybrid version by 2025. That’s in a market which last year sold a grand total of 324 new-energy vehicles (NEVs), which comprise electric cars and hybrids.

Underpinning these hopes is the keen price of the Corolla Cross Hybrid, which Toyota believes will draw the masses in a way the much more expensive Prius hybrid never managed to. About 35% of pre-orders for the Corolla Cross are for the hybrid version.

At R413,000 the entry-level Corolla Cross Hybrid becomes SA’s cheapest hybrid and carries a R23,000 premium over the petrol-engined version. That’s about R50,000 less than it should cost, says Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby, but Toyota has pre-emptively subsidised the price on the expectation that the government will soon offer rebates on NEVs to help transition the local automotive industry from the internal combustion engine (ICE) era into electric vehicles (EVs).

In May, the department of trade, industry & competition committed to the advancement of NEVs with a green paper titled The SA Road to Production of Electric Vehicles, which hinted at duty reductions and tax incentives that could soon lower the prices of EVs and hybrids.

How does it drive?

Is the Corolla Cross good enough to warrant selling in those aforementioned numbers? Its competitive prices and Toyota’s reputation are certainly winning points, as is it being a crossover vehicle with the raised ground clearance that modern-day customers find appealing.