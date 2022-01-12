NEWS
These were SA’s best-selling vehicles in December
Car sales were slightly up but light commercials ended the year on a disappointing note
New-vehicle sales took a 3.5% dip in December 2021 compared to the same month in 2020, dropping from 37,250 to 35,948 units.
Passenger cars were up 1.7% year on year but light commercial vehicles declined 16.6%.
Toyota held on to its market leadership and sold nearly double the number of new vehicles (9,580) as its closest rival, Volkswagen (5,131) during the month. Hyundai was the third best-selling brand on 2,892 units ahead of Nissan (2,417), Ford (2,181), Suzuki (2,102), Kia (1,862), Renault (1,758), Isuzu (1,481) and Haval (1,453).
The Toyota Hilux took its regular slot at the top of December’s sales charts ahead of the VW Polo Vivo, with the newly launched Toyota Corolla Cross in third place. The ever-popular VW Polo dropped down to 16th place due to imminent arrival of the facelifted version.
Top 30 selling new vehicles — December 2021
- Toyota Hilux — 2,426
- VW Polo Vivo — 2,028
- Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,752
- Isuzu D-Max — 1,247
- Toyota Starlet — 1,180
- Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,019
- Ford Ranger — 929
- Suzuki Swift — 798
- VW T-Cross — 766
- Ford EcoSport — 765
- VW Polo Sedan — 730
- GWM P-Series — 724
- Toyota Fortuner — 689
- Nissan Magnite — 679
- Nissan NP200 — 565
- VW Polo — 560
- Hyundai Atos — 554
- Renault Triber — 546
- Hyundai Grand i10 — 542
- Renault Kwid — 508
- Toyota Urban Cruiser — 488
- Hyundai Venue — 482
- Nissan Navara — 477
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 463
- Hyundai Creta — 462
- Nissan Almera — 421
- Kia Seltos — 398
- Kia Picanto — 393
- Haval Jolion — 390
- Kia Sonet — 360
