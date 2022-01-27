Volvo’s first electric car goes on sale in SA

Ready or not, the electric revolution is marching into SA. Volvo SA has started delivering its new and all-electric XC40 P8 Recharge to local customers.

The car should have been on sale in August 2021 but the Covid-19 induced semiconductor issues delayed its arrival. It’s here now and deliveries to some SA customers, including a few famous ones, have begun taking place.

It isn’t built as a bespoke electric car though. Instead the twin electric motors and a 78kWh battery pack are imported into a regular XC40 body shell.

Physically there is not much difference between the P8 and regular XC40 models, except that at the front there is now a solid plate that replaces a conventional grille, and there are charging ports inside the fuel filler cap.

It has the same airy interior with crafted seats and likable décor. The touch-operated digital display gets an operational upgrade ahead of the rest of the models and introduces new features such as a Google search. It also comes with over-the-air updates, which will stream in new apps and features as the model progresses.