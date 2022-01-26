Life / Motoring

NEWS

SA reaches production milestone of 100,000 VW Polo Vivo cars

The plant began manufacturing the current model just more than four years ago

26 January 2022 - 11:53 Staff Writer
SA's best selling passenger car reaches 100,000 units milestone. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA's best selling passenger car reaches 100,000 units milestone. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen SA celebrated a production milestone this week, with the 100,000th unit of the current Polo Vivo rolling off the production line at the plant in Kariega.

This milestone, which was achieved on Tuesday, comes in just over four years after the plant began manufacturing the current Vivo model in 2018. Before that, VWSA built the first generation Vivo from 2010-2017, with a total of 254,683 units built in this generation. This means the plant has built just more than 354,000 Vivos to date.

The Vivo is built exclusively in Kariega for the SA market. In turn, SA consumers have shown their appreciation consistently for this uniquely SA vehicle: the Vivo has been the best-selling vehicle in the passenger car market every year since its introduction in 2010.

A total of 350,289 Vivos have been sold between 2010 and 2021, of which 251,726 were sold during the first generation and 98,563 of the current model (up until December). The best annual sales performance for the current Vivo model was recorded in 2019 when VWSA sold a total of 29,618 units in one year.

In terms of monthly performance, the Vivo proved most popular in October 2018, when 3,009 units were sold. The Vivo is one of two vehicles now being built at the Kariega plant, the other being the Volkswagen Polo. The Polos built in Kariega are exported to all right-hand-drive markets worldwide, while VWSA also supplements production for left-hand-drive markets.

Mercedes-Benz SA starts production of new C-Class

Following the R10bn in 2018, Mercedes-Benz invests another R3bn into East London plant
Life
2 months ago

Volkswagen SA celebrates its 70th birthday

Over 4-million VWs and Audis have left the Kariega factory since the first people’s car was built there
Life
4 months ago

Butched-up new Ford Ranger fully revealed at last

The new-generation one-tonner is smarter, bolder-looking and more powerful
Life
2 months ago

Single cabs join new Nissan Navara line up

This is the first time the Navara will be available as a single cab, with the previously imported units having only offered double cabs
Life
3 months ago

We help build Ford Ranger engines in Port Elizabeth

Phuti Mpyane recounts his experience as an assembly-line worker, a bucket list item he never knew he had
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: Ukraine is the sideshow of Russian ...
Life
2.
What car buyers really want
Life / Motoring
3.
Is specialty instant coffee any better than ...
Life
4.
WATCH | Slovak flying car certified to fly
Life / Motoring
5.
Rugged Ineos Grenadier prototypes in SA for ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Demand for second hand cars lifts Motus half-year profit

Companies / Industrials

Slow phasing out of polluting cars a drag on China’s climate targets

News

These were SA’s best-selling cars of 2021

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.