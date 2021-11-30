Life / Motoring

Lexus lets loose with flagship UX model

The range-topping F Sport brings sportier styling and adaptive suspension to the hybrid SUV line-up

30 November 2021 - 14:36 Denis Droppa
The F Sport earns its top-of-the-range status with an exclusive grille design and adaptive suspension. Picture: SUPPLIED

The UX was launched here in 2019 as the entry point into the Lexus SUV family, and a rival to vehicles like the BMW X2, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

After the introduction of an entry-level EX grade last year, the range-topping F Sport has joined the all-hybrid UX line-up to expand the offering to three models.

Like all UX variants it’s front-wheel driven and powered by a 2.0l petrol turbo engine paired with an electric motor for a total system output of 135kW and 180Nm of torque. This equates to a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 8.5 seconds but it’s the fuel economy that is a real eye-opener, quoted at just 4.5l/100km.

The F Sport earns its top-of-the-range status with features that include all-LED headlamps with daytime running lights, an exclusive grille design with a vertical mesh pattern, revised front and rear bumpers and unique 18-inch alloy wheels.

Bespoke F Sport suspension tuning includes specific springs and stabiliser bars, plus a rear performance damper for a more refined ride. The F Sport package comes standard with Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) which minimises roll when cornering but softens the damping for better ride quality when driving in a straight line. With AVS, the vehicle’s Drive Mode Selector adds an Sport S+ mode which activates the system.

The interior adopts exclusive F Sport trimmings. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inside, the more premium interior adopts exclusive F Sport front seats, leather-covered steering wheel with paddle shifters, aluminium pedals and a digital instrument meter with a movable virtual ring inspired by the Lexus LFA supercar.

Like all UX models the F Sport has eight airbags, and also gets adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, lane-keeping assist and pre-crash system.

This model comes standard with three different interior trims to select from, and exterior colours unique to the F Sport are the White Nova and Poseidon Blue.

Pricing

Lexus UX 250h EX — R745,100

Lexus UX 250h SE — R824,000

Lexus UX 250h F Sport — R874,800

Prices include a seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan.

