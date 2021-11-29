Life / Motoring

Donate a preloved car seat and keep everyone's child safe

Discovery Insure has partnered with Wheel Well to provide car seats to families who cannot afford them

29 November 2021 - 12:04
Road traffic injuries among children can be drastically reduced with appropriate child restraints. Picture: SUPPLIED/DISCOVERY INSURE
Whether your children are in the car for a quick school run or during long holiday drives, life is all about cherishing the happy moments with loved ones. 

Simple safety measures can help keep your child safe while travelling and ensure many more happy adventures to come. 

The statistics around road accidents and children is saddening, because even one child getting hurt or dying is too much.

The World Health Organisation's guidance for avoiding road traffic injuries notes that correctly installed and used child restraints can improve safety for infants by about 70%, and for young children by up to 80%.

That's why it's essential to make sure your children are buckled up in safe, age-appropriate and correctly installed car seats before you hit the road — even if you’re travelling a short distance.

If your child has outgrown their car seat or you have a spare one, don't let it gather dust: donate it to a child in need so they too can stay safe on the road.

To make it easy for you to do so, Discovery Insure has partnered with Wheel Well, a non-governmental organisation which, through its Car Seats for Kids campaign, provides car seats to families who cannot afford them.

WATCH | After a tragic accident involving her young daughter, Peggie Mars of Wheel Well has dedicated her life to advocating for children’s safety on the roads.

You can donate your preloved car seat by dropping it off at Wheel Well in Randburg, Johannesburg, or at a Discovery Store in your area.

You can also show your support by making a cash donation to Wheel Well’s newly launched Charidy initiative.

“Discovery Insure's ongoing focus is on making SA's roads safer, which is aligned with Discovery's core purpose of making people healthier and enhancing and protecting their lives,” says Anton Ossip, CEO of Discovery Insure.

“Road traffic injuries among children can be drastically reduced with appropriate child restraints. We are proud to join forces with Wheel Well to continue our efforts to educate society on the harsh reality of the effects of motor vehicle accidents on children and families.”

This article was paid for by Discovery Insure.

