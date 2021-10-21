New Lexus LX debuts with gnashing grille and more power

Cometh the hour, cometh the grille.

The new-generation Lexus LX has been launched as the SUV flagship of Toyota’s luxury brand, and it sports a gargantuan chromed spindle grille that makes the vehicle look like a giant electric shaver.

Scheduled to reach SA in the first quarter of 2022, the luxury off-roader is available in a standard guise, a four-seat VIP grade or an F Sport model with sharper handling and a less shocking mesh grille in black.

Redesigned from the ground up, the fourth-generation LX is built on the same new GA-F platform as the recently-unveiled Toyota Land Cruiser 300, with 20% more rigidity to provide improved vehicle stability and ride comfort.

It retains the traditional body-on-frame structure but has shed around 200kg to improve handling and fuel economy.