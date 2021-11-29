Kyalami 9 Hour to be postponed due to Omicron

The Kyalami 9 Hour, which was due to host the Intercontinental GT Challenge season finale on December 2-4 at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, will be postponed.

The detection of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, announced on November 25, and the resulting travel restrictions already imposed by several countries will prevent most international teams and championship staff from flying to SA.

The local promoter and SRO Motorsports Group, who are jointly responsible for staging the race, are already working with local authorities to evaluate travel solutions and reschedule the event.

A new date for the event will be confirmed soon.