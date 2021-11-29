Life / Motoring

Kyalami 9 Hour to be postponed due to Omicron

Travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant prevent international race from taking place at the weekend

29 November 2021 - 08:45 Staff Writer
This weekend's race was to be the third successive year that the 9 Hour took place at Kyalami. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Kyalami 9 Hour, which was due to host the Intercontinental GT Challenge season finale on December 2-4 at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, will be postponed.

The detection of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, announced on November 25, and the resulting travel restrictions already imposed by several countries will prevent most international teams and championship staff from flying to SA. 

The local promoter and SRO Motorsports Group, who are jointly responsible for staging the race, are already working with local authorities to evaluate travel solutions and reschedule the event.

A new date for the event will be confirmed soon.

Nine-Hour returns to Kyalami in December

This is the third time the track will play host to the Intercontinental GT Challenge season-ender
Historic all-black African team entered for Kyalami 9-Hour

Xolile Letlaka, Tschops Sipuka and Philip Kekana will take on the world’s best GT3 racers in Intercontinental GT Championship
SA Formula E round postponed to 2023

The race in Cape Town will be the first time an FIA single-seater world championship will be staged in SA since the 1993 Formula One Grand Prix at ...
