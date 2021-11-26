Audi SA reveals prices of its electric E-tron range

Audi has opened the order books and announced pricing for its E-tron electric vehicle (EV) range, which arrives in SA in the first quarter of next year.

The luxury EV will be sold in a six-model line up starting from R1,990,000 for the entry-level E-tron 55 advanced right up to R3,300,000 for the high-performance RS E-tron GT.

Audi becomes the latest brand to launch cars in SA’s fledgling EV market which is currently populated by the BMW i3, Jaguar I-Pace, Mini Cooper SE and Porsche Taycan.

It follows Audi’s recent announcement that it would make its entire range all-electric by 2026 globally and phase out internal-combustion engines in most markets by 2033.

Local customers are able to reserve their battery-powered Audi at one of ten E-tron dealerships comprising three outlets in Johannesburg, three in Pretoria and two in both Cape Town and Durban.

All these dealers will be equipped with DC fast chargers of up to 75kW which will be accessible to the public.

E-tron customers will also have their home-charging requirements assessed to determine whether they need upgrades or installations. If required, Audi will cover the installation of a 32 Amps industrial socket up to the value of R5,000. This will allow for integration of single-phase power (the most widely available power available in SA households) and the Audi E-tron charger, to deliver around 7.2kW of power towards a full charge in around 13 hours.

Audi SA has partnered with Gridcars to allow E-tron customers access to the public charging network of more than 280 universal charge-point connectors.

The Audi E-tron range will have a high level of standard specification across the line up of SUVs and sportbacks, including four-zone climate control, adaptive air suspension, electric front seats with heating, Matrix LED lights, and comfort key with sensor-controlled bootlid release.

A fully digital instrument panel, navigation, and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system further bolsters the luxury offering, while standard safety fare includes lane change and rear traffic assist, rear view camera, parking aid plus.

Audi E-tron 55

The E-tron is a luxury SUV similar in size to the Q7 and was launched in 2019 as Audi’s first electric mass-production car.

Available in advanced and S-line trims, the E-tron 55 has 265kW of power, 561Nm of torque and a range of up to 453km, with a claimed 0-100km/h of 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h. A special E-tron 55 launch edition model is planned and more details will be communicated closer to launch.

Audi E-tron Sportback 55 and E-tron S Sportback

These are the more curvy versions of the E-tron SUV, with a coupé-like roofline.

The Sportback 55 has the same electric drivetrain as the regular E-tron, while the more powerful S Sportback adds a third electric motor for outputs of 320kW and 808Nm for a 4.5 second 0-100km/h sprint and 210km/h top speed.

Audi E-tron GT and RS E-tron GT

Based on the Porsche Taycan, the four-door sports coupé comes in two flavours. The GT quattro has 350kW/630Nm, a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds, a top speed of 245km/h and a range of up to 488km.

The halo model of the electric range is the RS E-tron GT, the first EV to wear Audi’s high-performance RS badge. It boasts performance to rival many supercars with its 440kW/830Nm output, which is good for 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h. It can also travel up to 472km on a single battery charge.

PRICES

E-tron 55 advanced — R1,990,000

E-tron 55 S line — R2,045,000

E-tron 55 Sportback S line — R2,115,000

E-tron S Sportback — R2,425,000

E-tron GT — R2,715,000

RS E-tron GT — R3,300,000

Prices include a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.