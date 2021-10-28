Life / Motoring

McLaren Automotive boss Mike Flewitt to step down

The group’s offering was expanded to include the McLaren GT and hybrid McLaren Artura during his eight-year tenure

28 October 2021 - 05:00 Reuters
McLaren announced Mike Flewitt's departure on Wednesday, without specifying why he is leaving. Picture: REUTERS
McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt will step down officer after more than eight years at the helm, the British Formula One (F1) and sports-carmaker said on Wednesday.

McLaren Group, which owns the automotive supercar and racing businesses, said non-executive director Michael Macht will take on the responsibility for all technical and operation functions while it searches for Flewitt’s replacement.

“I feel incredibly proud to have led McLaren Automotive through most of its first, highly successful decade and am privileged to have played a part in the incredible McLaren story,” Flewitt said in a statement.

Since 2013, he has steered McLaren through expansion in Asia, introduction of new generations of hybrid cars, potential takeovers and a possible market listing.

He is been credited with expanding the carmarker’s offering to include the limited production Ultimate range of McLaren hypercars, the McLaren GT and the hybrid McLaren Artura.

McLaren Automotive was set up in 2010 to rival the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin away from the F1 circuits. The group was founded in 1963 by Bruce McLaren and is known for winning races with drivers such as Lewis Hamilton.

Reuters

