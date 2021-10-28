A Mercedes that carved through corners like a skier

Exactly 20 years ago, at the 2001 Tokyo Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz impressed crowds with its F400 Carving, a research vehicle that leaned into bends much like motorcyclists and skiers.

Named after the carving technique skiers use to to change direction in the snow, the futuristic Benz appeared to lean into corners by increasing the camber angle of its outer wheels by as much as 20 degrees.

In conjunction with newly developed tyres, the computer-controlled system enabled the car to achieve a cornering force of up to 1.28g, nearly 30% better than other sports cars of the time.

Another clever trick was giving the tyres an asymmetric contact surface. When the outside wheels leaned to the side, the two-seater car rode on the inner treads which had more grip. On a straight, the tyre surface in contact with the road had a tread pattern designed for high-speed and low-noise performance.