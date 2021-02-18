McLaren reveals its future in new Artura

McLaren has been criticised lately for launching too many models, or variants of models, or variants of variants of models. You get the idea. Which is why some people will see the new Artura (Art+Future), revealed this week as just another Mac.

It’s not. Code-named P16, this is the big one, the model that will define the line-up for the next decade. I’d even go so far as to say that it is as important to McLaren as its first modern-era road car, the MP4-12C was more than 10 years ago when McLaren Automotive was first established.

We were given exclusive access to the car at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England at the end of 2020 and have been sworn to secrecy until now. Jamie Corstorphine, director of product strategy at McLaren, told us the Artura has been created from the ground up for a new era, building on the achievements of the past 10 years.

It is the first on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) which has been optimised for electrification. While both the P1 and Speed Tail were hybrids, this is the first main production model to be designated as a High-Performance Hybrid.