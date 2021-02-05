Life / Motoring

Updated Audi RS models due in dealerships by March

Early bird customers can now order these tar scorchers

05 February 2021 - 08:53 Phuti Mpyane
The RS4 Avant looks meaner and neater with better technology inside.
For most of its existence the Audi RS4 Avant has been a very different kind of mid-size performance offering. Thanks to a 2.9l twin-turbo V6 with outputs of 331kW and 600Nm hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it’s a four-wheel drive station wagon that carries up to 1,495l of luggage up to speeds of 280km/h. Acceleration from standstill to 100km/h is in 3.9 seconds.

Its RS5 Coupé and Sportback cousins with similar performance subscribe more to segment regularity in being swoopy two and four door coupés underpinned by the same engine and quattro sport suspension. A sport differential that sharpens handling is optional.   

Audi SA has announced the availability of this hot trio with updated elements, after their launch in SA some three years ago. Both feature redesigned front sections with a wider and flatter singleframe grille filled with three-dimensional honeycomb meshing. The shape of their LED headlights has also changed and both have wider wheel arches to communicate aggression.

Style-wise they come standard with matt aluminium decoration detail on front, rear, side sills and exterior mirror housings, roof rails on the wagon, and an optional black styling package darkens the Audi rings and RS badges.

The RS5 Coupé and RS5 Sportback are both powered by a 331kW twin turbo V6.
The RS5 also benefits from a carbon fibre roof while both models ride on 20-inch alloy wheels and exhale through a sport exhaust system.

Beyond their doors is a cabin dominated by dark colours and LED light guides that trace the doors and centre console. You can add contrasting red colour elements though the optional RS design package.

They get the new and cleverer operating system with a 25.6cm MMI touch display. Audi’s full DH virtual cockpit plus is standard in both as is a Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with 3D sound. A head-up display is optional.

The tech fest continues through Audi Connect which has an embedded SIM for the myriad of modern day connectivity innovations.

There are many driver aids, some standard and others optional. These include lane change assist, a 360° camera, adaptive cruise control and Audi active lane assist.

Pricing:

Audi RS 4 Avant TFSI quattro — R1,296,000

Audi RS 5 Coupé TFSI quattro — R1,394,500

Audi RS 5 Sportback TFSI quattro — R1,409,500

The Audi RS4 and RS5 come standard with a five year Audi Freeway Plan

