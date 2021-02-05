Updated Audi RS models due in dealerships by March

For most of its existence the Audi RS4 Avant has been a very different kind of mid-size performance offering. Thanks to a 2.9l twin-turbo V6 with outputs of 331kW and 600Nm hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it’s a four-wheel drive station wagon that carries up to 1,495l of luggage up to speeds of 280km/h. Acceleration from standstill to 100km/h is in 3.9 seconds.

Its RS5 Coupé and Sportback cousins with similar performance subscribe more to segment regularity in being swoopy two and four door coupés underpinned by the same engine and quattro sport suspension. A sport differential that sharpens handling is optional.

Audi SA has announced the availability of this hot trio with updated elements, after their launch in SA some three years ago. Both feature redesigned front sections with a wider and flatter singleframe grille filled with three-dimensional honeycomb meshing. The shape of their LED headlights has also changed and both have wider wheel arches to communicate aggression.

Style-wise they come standard with matt aluminium decoration detail on front, rear, side sills and exterior mirror housings, roof rails on the wagon, and an optional black styling package darkens the Audi rings and RS badges.