ROAD TEST
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S is a high-riding thrill
But like pineapple on pizza, this sports car on stilts won’t make sense to everyone
28 January 2021 - 05:10
There was a time when SUVs and sports cars — like pineapple and pizza — occupied their own corners of the motoring smorgasbord and never the twain would meet.
The former were for tackling off-road trails and the latter were for scorching along tar roads, and everyone stayed in their lane...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now