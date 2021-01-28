Life / Motoring ROAD TEST Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S is a high-riding thrill But like pineapple on pizza, this sports car on stilts won’t make sense to everyone BL PREMIUM

There was a time when SUVs and sports cars — like pineapple and pizza — occupied their own corners of the motoring smorgasbord and never the twain would meet.

The former were for tackling off-road trails and the latter were for scorching along tar roads, and everyone stayed in their lane...