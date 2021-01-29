Enhanced Audi R8 range heads for SA

The Audi R8 is about as close as one can imagine to the perfect supercar blueprint, with its naturally-aspirated V10 engine and full-bodied war cry.

If you have enough road, the Coupé variant will sprint from standstill to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and onto a not-to-be-sneezed-at 331km/h. The Spyder version dashes to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 329km/h.

Audi’s two-seater, mid-engined sports car has been updated for 2021 with new styling elements on both the inside and out.

External differences between the old and new are a wider and flatter singleframe radiator grille, making the car look more spread out on the road. Edge air-inlets now appear on the bonnet tip and there’s a more forceful looking, gloss-black diffuser at the rear finished off by a pair of big-bore oval exhaust tailpipes.

There’s an option to swathe some of these external parts with gloss carbon fibre. You can choose between the standard 20-inch Audi Sport wheels in V-spoke Evo design and in two colour options – titanium or matt bronze. There’s also a 20-inch double spoke anthracite black option too.

There are new additions to paint ranges in the form of Kemora grey and Ascari blue but if you so wish, Audi can create a bespoke colour. The Spyder’s soft top gets three new colours: black, red or brown, while both models get LED lights front and rear with an option to upgrade to the more powerful Audi laser light.