Take a trip down memory lane at the Datsun Museum

Datsun-Nissan enthusiast opens his doors to the public in Bothaville

15 August 2019 - 05:06 Motor News Reporter
The collection includes the Nissan President luxury sedan that once belonged to Mozambican president Samora Machel. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied

Datsun is calling on all fans – new and old – as it announces the public opening of the museum of car enthusiast Freek de Kock.

For the first time, De Kock’s collection of more than 118 Datsun and Nissan vehicles – spanning decades – will be accessible to everyone.

The museum is located in the Free State town of Bothaville, a maize farming town that comes to life every May when it hosts the annual Nampo Harvest Day agricultural exhibition.

The museum was started by De Kock in 2007 and claims to be the largest private collection of Nissan and Datsun vehicles outside Japan.

Freek is a life-long Datsun fan and started collecting vehicles over a decade ago, when his two sons took over the family business, giving him more time to focus on his passions in his spare time. Now, De Kock is ready to share his passion with fellow car enthusiasts and passers-by.

A highlight of the line up is a collection of six GT-Rs, starting from the 1971 first-generation “Hakosuka” Skyline GT-R right up to today’s latest turbocharged beast.

His homage to the 88-year-old brand includes rarities like the 1970 Nissan President V8 limousine formerly owned by late Mozambican president Samora Machel.

The sporty side of the collection includes the 280 ZX, 240Z and a Fairlady roadster, but there are also more humble exponents of the brands including the 1200 GX Coupe, 140Z, the Laurel and the Pulsar.

You can make an appointment by calling De Kock at 082 4936552 or sending an e-mail to freekdekock@mweb.co.za.

Entry fees are R40 per adult and R100 for a family of three or more; R20 for children under the age of 18, if not accompanied by adults; R10 per person for school groups and small children three years and younger can enter for free.

Bothaville is a three-hour drive from Johannesburg.

