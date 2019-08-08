Life / Motoring

Gearing up for Concours SA 2019

Cream of the classic-car crop to strut their stuff at Steyn City on Spring Day

08 August 2019 - 05:08 Motor News Reporter
The judging panel comprises some of Africa's foremost classic car aficionados who have the undertaking of identifying Southern Africa's best classic car. Picture: SUPPLIED
What is said to be the finest line-up of rare classic cars will take to the lawns of Steyn City in Johannesburg for Concours SA 2019 on August 31 and September 1 (Spring Day).

Classic, luxury and sports cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era will be showcased in the parklands of the lifestyle resort.

Ranging from the oldest car in SA, an Oldsmobile Curved Dash, through to what is arguably the most exclusive supercar in the world, the artisan-crafted Pagani Huayra, these beauties are sure to make heads turn.

Organiser Paul Kennard says attendance needs to be prebooked at www.concourssouthafrica.com as tickets will not be available for sale at Steyn City on the day.

A bespoke range of hospitality packages are available for the duration of the weekend extravaganza. These range from branded corporate open marquees for up to 100 daily VIP guests through to tailored, individual day passes.

The festivities begin at midday on Friday August 30, with the 120 classic and super cars moving into their arena: the dedicated 8ha parkland site where the “Best of Show” will be judged.

Friday evening sees Graham Duxbury and Basil Green’s induction into the SA Hall of Fame. This gala event follows last year’s Concours SA-hosted induction ceremony where Rory Byrne, Michael Schumacher’s seven-time championship-winning Formula 1 designer, was inducted at Steyn City.

Saturday sees judging commence. The iToo Classics judging panel comprises eight of the continent’s foremost classic car aficionados who have the undertaking of identifying Southern Africa’s best classic car.

It’s all about originality and provenance; the idea being to showcase a classic car in as close to its original condition as possible. Besides pristine panels and shimmering chrome, the judges are looking for that ’70s Lindsay Saker dealer sticker on your VW Beetle 1600, the unblemished cellophane wrapping on the Volvo P1800 S owners’ manual, and maybe even a case of ’60s Budweiser in your ’66 Mustang Fastback.

Sunday is the finale, with the top 10 cars being assessed by all judges.

DRESS TO IMPRESS

The Concours SA Best Dressed Lady contest, taking place on the Sunday, will honour the most elegant and glamorously turned-out member of the fairer sex.

To enter your special car in Concours SA 2019, visit the website or download the Concours App via the App Store or GooglePlay.

The bulk of the entry fee benefits Concours’ preferred charity, the QuadPara Association of SA.

