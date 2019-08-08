Thousands turn up for Cars in the Park

More than 12,000 classic-car enthusiasts descended on the Zwartkops racetrack west of Pretoria on Sunday for the annual Cars in the Park.

Organised by the Pretoria Old Motor Club, it was the 39th running of SA’s biggest festival of motorised golden oldies. Winter loosened its hold as festival goers browsed the large assortment of classic, vintage and veteran collectable cars in warm weather.

Motoring editor Denis Droppa was there with his camera: