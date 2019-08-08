Life / Motoring

Thousands turn up for Cars in the Park

Annual classic-car show lays on a varied golden-oldie display

08 August 2019 - 05:08
“Rat Rods” are custom cars with a deliberately worn-down finish and rusty patina, as perfectly portrayed by this bigfoot bakkie. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
“Rat Rods” are custom cars with a deliberately worn-down finish and rusty patina, as perfectly portrayed by this bigfoot bakkie. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

More than 12,000 classic-car enthusiasts descended on the Zwartkops racetrack west of Pretoria on Sunday for the annual Cars in the Park.

Organised by the Pretoria Old Motor Club, it was the 39th running of SA’s biggest festival of motorised golden oldies. Winter loosened its hold as festival goers browsed the large assortment of classic, vintage and veteran collectable cars in warm weather.

Motoring editor Denis Droppa was there with his camera:

Mini turns 60 this year and the diminutive cars were out in force at Zwartkops. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Over 12,000 exhibitors and visitors made the annual pilgrimage to Cars in the Park on Sunday. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Franco Scribante’s highly modified Nissan GT-R, which won this year’s Knysna Hillclimb, can definitely count itself a modern classic. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
