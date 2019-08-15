LOCAL LAUNCH
Opel unveils passenger version of its van
New Combo Life is a practical and family friendly MPV with a high roof
Opel has launched the Combo Life people-mover in SA. As a rival to the VW Caddy, it’s the five-seater family version of the Combo panel van that has been available locally since earlier this year.
Voted as ‘Best Buy Car Europe 2019’ by a jury of journalists from 31 countries, the spacious MPV is a high-roofed vehicle that provides a more practical alternative to a passenger car.
Sliding doors on both sides allow easy access to the rear seats without the threat of bashing doors in tight parking spaces.
The spacious 597l boot more than triples in size to 2,126l when the 60/40-split rear seats are folded down, offering high-roofed space for camping equipment, bicycles or large parcels.
It’s powered by a 1.6l turbo diesel engine with outputs of 68kW and 230Nm powering the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox, and has a claimed fuel consumption of just 5l/100km.
Standard safety fare in the Combo Life includes six airbags, ABS brakes, and electronic stability control, along with hill-start assist that prevents roll-back when pulling off up a slope.
The highly specced vehicle comes standard with a touchscreen IntelliLink Infotainment system with six speakers, speed-sensitive power steering with tilt and telescopic adjustment, steering wheel audio controls, remote central locking, automatic headlights and cruise control.
The R369,900 price includes a three-year/120,000km warranty with roadside assistance, and a three-year/60,000km service plan.
Opel has also announced that it will introduce the larger Zafira Life MPV in SA in the first quarter of 2020.