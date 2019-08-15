Opel unveils passenger version of its van

Opel has launched the Combo Life people-mover in SA. As a rival to the VW Caddy, it’s the five-seater family version of the Combo panel van that has been available locally since earlier this year.

Voted as ‘Best Buy Car Europe 2019’ by a jury of journalists from 31 countries, the spacious MPV is a high-roofed vehicle that provides a more practical alternative to a passenger car.

Sliding doors on both sides allow easy access to the rear seats without the threat of bashing doors in tight parking spaces.

The spacious 597l boot more than triples in size to 2,126l when the 60/40-split rear seats are folded down, offering high-roofed space for camping equipment, bicycles or large parcels.