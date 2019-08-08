Mustang gallops in with more horsepower

When Ford showed the sixth-generation Mustang in 2013 it went on to become a landmark iteration of the legendary pony car. It was to be the first global Mustang built for both left and right-hand-drive markets, and it would also get a pocket-friendly four-cylinder model.

The mid-life update to the Mustang, which is still available in fastback and convertible guises, is the living proof that Ford is taking its future very seriously indeed.

Because although it is now faster, louder, and sleeker, it also happens to be the most sophisticated and safest yet, and also the last version that former Ford executive and spiritual father to the Mustang, Lee Iacocca, would have seen before his death earlier in 2019.

After quite a delay to arrive on these shores I’ve had my first crack at the new car which, like its predecessor, is still an affordable and usable daily sports car.

It follows the Ford Ranger’s recent move to 10-speed automatic gearboxes. The updated Mustang also arrives with a new face, an improved digital dash display with more menus to flip through or tailor to individual tastes.

Significant change happens under the long bonnet where if you opt for the “more sensible” 2.3l turbo EcoBoost there is a negligible decrease in power output to 231kW from 233kW, but torque has been hiked to a richer 441Nm from 430Nm. Models powered by the 5.0l V8 now wield 331kW and 529Nm, from the previous 306kW and 530Nm.

A more upscale interior offers soft-touch materials and aluminium finishes, with blue backlighting for digital displays.

New driver assist technology — sensors that help to prevent collisions, pedestrian detection, and a new Ford SYNC Connect that enables owners to link to their Ford Mustang via smartphone and remotely unlock and open the car — can be had in the car.