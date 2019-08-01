Hyundai SA launches vigorous pair of Tucson SUVs

Hyundai SA has launched hotter derivatives of its medium-sized Tucson SUV in 150kW/300Nm petrol turbo 1.6l and 150kW/460Nm 2.0l diesel flavours.

They follow the Tucson range getting a facelift almost a year ago. There are significant changes to the recipe this time around, starting with Hyundai ditching the six-speed manual transmission. The petrol Tucson now exclusively gets a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and the diesel version’s torque rich motor is stoked using a conventional eight-speed automatic.

This performance duo is based on the regular Tucson front-drive platform which turns them into propulsive oddities against all-wheel drive rivals from Volkswagen and Ford.

There are two driving traits hidden under the exteriors with their flaring side skirts and darkened 19-inch alloys wheels. You can plug into their functional, family-car repertoire and settle down on the standard electric and leather-clad seats and enjoy the comfort of big space, a full-length glass roof, dual climate control, ease of parking thanks to a rear view camera, a decent audio system, Bluetooth telephony and keyless entry and start among a raft of safety system like six airbags and all manner of alert systems.

But you'll be more interested in the qualities that match the audible bass timbres emitted from their quartet of oval exhaust pipes that poke out their sportier looking rear valances. The potency is registered early on in the rev ranges, the more muscular diesel replying with wicked torque steer on the wheel to any unmeasured prod of the throttle.