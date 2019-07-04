Powerful new Lexus coupes hit SA

Lexus has launched two high-performance derivatives of its RC executive coupe in SA: the RC F and the RC F Track Edition.

They’re both powered by a normally-aspirated 5.0l V8 (the same engine that the Dakar-winning Toyota Hilux is based on) with outputs of 351kW and 5307Nm.

Power is fed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic and Lexus claims a 270km/h top speed and 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds.

With stiffened suspension, increased stability and improved aerodynamics, the duo also feature motorsport instruments and bolder styling.

Inside, high-backed sports seats, a sport steering wheel, and carbon fibre ornamentation set an athletic mood.

The regular RC F sells for R1,318,300 while the R2,098,200 Track Edition has a raft of performance modifications including a front lower spoiler to further reduce front-end lift, and extensive use of carbon fibre body parts.

The cars claw the road with 19-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres, and arrest speed with high performance Brembo brakes. A speed-activated rear wing — which is made of carbon fibre in the Track Edition — helps improve downforce.

Both cars are highly specced, including a Mark Levinson surround audio system, voice control, and driver assist features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert and a blind spot monitor.