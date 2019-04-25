New Lexus minivan worthy of Puff Daddy parties

Is it a bold minivan to be applauded for its daring design, or garish proof that money can’t buy taste?

Whichever way your design sensibilities swing, the giant cheese grater on the front of the Lexus LM launched at the Shanghai Auto Show is the biggest iteration of the brand’s signature spindle grille yet seen.

The chrome-plated maw makes the enlarged grille on BMW’s updated 7 Series look decidedly subtle in comparison.

Whatever the verdict about the exterior styling, there’s no shortage of luxury inside this opulent seven-seater MPV, including an umbrella-storage compartment just like you find in a Rolls-Royce, an optional mini fridge for the champagne, and three rows of seats in luxury cowhide.

It is also available in a four-seat configuration with rear seats that are ventilated and recline like a La-Z-Boy chair, tailored to what Lexus says is the “chauffeured needs of the urban, business-focused professional”. We reckon rap stars will love it too.