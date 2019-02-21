Smallest Lexus arrives in SA

The new kid on the block in SA’s small premium crossover segment replaces the discontinued and hardly imaginative Lexus CT200.

Drive the new Lexus UX expecting a kind a total departure from any Lexus-ism or a riveting drive texture, and you’ll come away disappointed. It’s not a nimble handler but not everyone expects that in this sort of niche.

These crossovers may essentially be compact hatches perched on stilts, but they are robbed of dynamic ability in favour of style and frugality, especially in hybrid UX250 form. All three models offered at launch, the UX 200 EX, UX 200 F Sports and UX 250h all cost well over half-a-million, with the flagship UX 200 F Sports skirting over the 700K mark.

Moreover, if you’d rather spend your hard-earned cash on a more traditional vehicle than a swoopy crossover, the R599,000 asked for the entry-level UX 200 EX can fetch you a brand spanking new Lexus ES250 EX sedan, while for slightly less money than the UX 200 F-Sport, you can get the medium-size NX SUV in entry-level 300E flavour.

The equivalent money would net you plenty of alternatives in the premium crossover class in the form of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X2 and Jaguar E-Pace. You can add the cheaper Audi Q2, Volvo XC40 and its Toyota CH-R twin for good measure.