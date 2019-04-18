Lexus sports up its limousine

Lexus SA has announced a new F Sport derivative of its LS 500 flagship saloon.

The chassis is tuned for a more engaging, sportier drive while retaining renowned Lexus comfort.

The special F Sport front grille, rocker panel and boot mouldings accentuate the sedan’s rakish profile, while F Sport badging on fenders and exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels complete the exterior transformation.

The F Sport styling package brings exclusive mixed-size rubber wheels in 245/45RF20s up front and 275/40RF20 at the back. These shelter stronger brakes.

Lexus says it spent five months developing the signature spindle grille with even greater intricacy for better interaction with natural light and for internal cooling purposes. More than 7,100 individual surfaces were adjusted to achieve the desired look and feel compared to 5,000 for the standard SE model’s grille.

The car also gets a unique F Sport interior package comprising sports seats, metal foot pedals and smooth leather and suede roof headlining, without compromising on luxury. Amenities such as the seat massage function and ventilation for the front and rear, a glass sunroof and metal and wood accents can be had in an interior with four optional colour schemes: white, black, white and grey, as well as flare red.

It’s equipped with LDH (Variable Gear Ratio Steering), a sport-tuned air suspension with rapid-height function, for a premium luxury sedan that responds more like a sports coupe through the curves.