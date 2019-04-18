LOCAL LAUNCH
Lexus sports up its limousine
New LS F Sport gets handling enhancements and a performance-infused design
Lexus SA has announced a new F Sport derivative of its LS 500 flagship saloon.
The chassis is tuned for a more engaging, sportier drive while retaining renowned Lexus comfort.
The special F Sport front grille, rocker panel and boot mouldings accentuate the sedan’s rakish profile, while F Sport badging on fenders and exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels complete the exterior transformation.
The F Sport styling package brings exclusive mixed-size rubber wheels in 245/45RF20s up front and 275/40RF20 at the back. These shelter stronger brakes.
Lexus says it spent five months developing the signature spindle grille with even greater intricacy for better interaction with natural light and for internal cooling purposes. More than 7,100 individual surfaces were adjusted to achieve the desired look and feel compared to 5,000 for the standard SE model’s grille.
The car also gets a unique F Sport interior package comprising sports seats, metal foot pedals and smooth leather and suede roof headlining, without compromising on luxury. Amenities such as the seat massage function and ventilation for the front and rear, a glass sunroof and metal and wood accents can be had in an interior with four optional colour schemes: white, black, white and grey, as well as flare red.
It’s equipped with LDH (Variable Gear Ratio Steering), a sport-tuned air suspension with rapid-height function, for a premium luxury sedan that responds more like a sports coupe through the curves.
The LS F Sport is powered by the same 3.5l twin-turbo V6 engine found in the standard LS 500, with outputs of 310kW and 600Nm. It’s linked to a close-ratio 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission that is claimed to have shift times similar to dual-clutch transmissions.
The LS F Sport is claimed to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in five seconds with a 250km/h top end. Fuel consumption is listed as 9.5l/100km.
As with the LS 500, the driver is able to tailor powertrain response and feel by selecting Normal, Eco, Sport and Sport S+ drive modes, with just enough of the exhaust note being audible to enhance the sporty feel.
A more advanced Adaptive Variable Suspension that’s activated when in Sport S+ mode provides continuous adjustment of damping control for all four wheels in response to driving styles and road surface conditions.
The LS F Sport gets similar safety and semi-automated driving technologies as the LS 500. These include a Pre-Crash System with Pedestrian Detection, emergency brake, high-speed dynamic Radar Cruise Control, lane departure alert with Lane Keep Assist, 10 airbags, blind spot monitor and LED Adaptive High-beam System.
The Lexus LS F Sport retails for R1,975,900 and comes with a seven-year/105,000km warranty and full maintenance plan. Service intervals are at every 15,000km, alternatively once a year.