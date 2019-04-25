News
SARU gives the green light for a one-off Bok Rover
JLR’s SVO skunk works in the UK has put together a special one-of-a-kind Range Rover Sport for SA’s Springboks
Land Rover has used its partnership with the Springboks and the Rugby World Cup 2019 to create a bespoke Range Rover Sport SVR.
Built by the company’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) in the UK, the unique Range Rover Sport is the first vehicle to be completely finished in the very specific Springbok green hue.
The one-off car also sports official South African Rugby Union Springbok logos, yellow brake calipers, circular plaques on the B-pillars, and the front and rear treadplates also feature Springbok insignias.
Interior touches include special yellow shift paddles, contrast yellow stitching on the seats and door panels while the interior mood lighting has also been adapted to radiate a green glow.
Tina Pienaar-Smit, Jaguar Land Rover PR and Sponsorship Specialist, said: “Land Rover and rugby go hand-in-hand so it only made sense to demonstrate the allegiance in automotive form. We have a great resource in SVO, and its capabilities are ideal to make the connection between the Land Rover and Springbok brands a tangible reality.”
“We hope each member of the Springbok team appreciates the final product as much as we do.”
Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said: “We entered the process of designing this vehicle with Land Rover some months ago, and SARU is delighted to have played a part in the result. This project is the first of its kind for the Springboks and I’m sure there will be many excited conversations among the players who will get the opportunity to drive it.”
The Springboks are preparing for the 2019 Rugby World Cup to be held in Japan from September 20 to November 2.
The Springbok tribute Range Rover Sport SVR will make its public debut at the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb in Knysna on May 4 and 5. The vehicle will be used by JLR SA for marketing purposes.
Furthermore, Jaguar Land Rover South Africa says that local customers can contact any of its dealers for potential bespoke commissions to be fulfilled by Special Vehicle Operations in the UK.