Life / Motoring

News

SARU gives the green light for a one-off Bok Rover

JLR’s SVO skunk works in the UK has put together a special one-of-a-kind Range Rover Sport for SA’s Springboks

25 April 2019 - 05:07 Phuti Mpyane
No, it’s not April fool’s day and this vehicle is an official SVO creation straight out of the UK. Picture:SUPPLIED
No, it’s not April fool’s day and this vehicle is an official SVO creation straight out of the UK. Picture:SUPPLIED

Land Rover has used its partnership with the Springboks and the Rugby World Cup 2019 to create a bespoke Range Rover Sport SVR.

Built by the company’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) in the UK, the unique Range Rover Sport is the first vehicle to be completely finished in the very specific Springbok green hue.

The one-off car also sports official South African Rugby Union Springbok logos, yellow brake calipers, circular plaques on the B-pillars, and the front and rear treadplates also feature Springbok insignias.

Interior touches include special yellow shift paddles, contrast yellow stitching on the seats and door panels while the interior mood lighting has also been adapted to radiate a green glow.

The yellow and green Springbok colour theme is also incorporated inside using contact stitching, treadplate insignia, yellow flappy-paddles and also glows green at night. Picture: SUPPLIED
The yellow and green Springbok colour theme is also incorporated inside using contact stitching, treadplate insignia, yellow flappy-paddles and also glows green at night. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tina Pienaar-Smit, Jaguar Land Rover PR and Sponsorship Specialist, said: “Land Rover and rugby go hand-in-hand so it only made sense to demonstrate the allegiance in automotive form. We have a great resource in SVO, and its capabilities are ideal to make the connection between the Land Rover and Springbok brands a tangible reality.”

There's no mistaking the green glow and yellow contrast stitching. Picture: SUPPLIED
There's no mistaking the green glow and yellow contrast stitching. Picture: SUPPLIED

“We hope each member of the Springbok team appreciates the final product as much as we do.”

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said: “We entered the process of designing this vehicle with Land Rover some months ago, and SARU is delighted to have played a part in the result. This project is the first of its kind for the Springboks and I’m sure there will be many excited conversations among the players who will get the opportunity to drive it.”

The Springboks are preparing for the 2019 Rugby World Cup to be held in Japan from September 20 to November 2.

The Springbok tribute Range Rover Sport SVR will make its public debut at the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb in Knysna on May 4 and 5. The vehicle will be used by JLR SA for marketing purposes.

Furthermore, Jaguar Land Rover South Africa says that local customers can contact any of its dealers for potential bespoke commissions to be fulfilled by Special Vehicle Operations in the UK. 

Range Rover Evoque an object of desire at full force

We drive the second-generation Range Rover Evoque, which is cruising into SA in May
Life
3 weeks ago

Mercedes’s G63 is a charming rebel

This galloping Geländewagen is an illogical but entertaining racecar-meets-SUV concoction
Life
3 weeks ago

Land Rover wins copycat case

Jiangling’s Landwind X7 is ordered out of production for looking just like the Evoque
Life
4 weeks ago

The X7 is the 7 Series of SUVs

Behind the larger-than-life grille is a supersized luxury vehicle with impressive refinement
Life
4 weeks ago

Most potent RR Velar coming to SA

SVAutobiography will be available for a year and only 10 have been allocated to our shores
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
New Mercedes-Benz GLS debuts at New York show
Life / Motoring
2.
SARU gives the green light for a one-off Bok Rover
Life / Motoring
3.
THEATRE REVIEW: The less good idea of taking ...
Life
4.
Daimler tipped to cut ties with ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Unwind as time slows down at Pel’s Post in Pafuri
Life

Related Articles

Range Rover Evoque an object of desire at full force

Life / Motoring

Mercedes’s G63 is a charming rebel

Life / Motoring

The X7 is the 7 Series of SUVs

Life / Motoring

This Jaguar's electrifying Pace is the big selling point

Life / Motoring

Most potent RR Velar coming to SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.