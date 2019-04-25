SARU gives the green light for a one-off Bok Rover

Land Rover has used its partnership with the Springboks and the Rugby World Cup 2019 to create a bespoke Range Rover Sport SVR.

Built by the company’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) in the UK, the unique Range Rover Sport is the first vehicle to be completely finished in the very specific Springbok green hue.

The one-off car also sports official South African Rugby Union Springbok logos, yellow brake calipers, circular plaques on the B-pillars, and the front and rear treadplates also feature Springbok insignias.

Interior touches include special yellow shift paddles, contrast yellow stitching on the seats and door panels while the interior mood lighting has also been adapted to radiate a green glow.