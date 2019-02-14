Most potent RR Velar coming to SA

Land Rover has given its mid-size Velar SUV more poke and added lavishness.

The limited run Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, which according to its maker will be available to purchase for one year only, is developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) and for the first time, gains the company’s venerable 405kW 5.0l V8 supercharged engine that powers wild things like the XKR-S, XF –RS and Range Rover Sport SVR.

With this blown motor fitted, the company claims the most powerful Velar will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 274km/h. Furthermore, it features uprated 395mm front and 396mm rear brakes.

Of two-piece construction to optimise weight, the four-piston callipers are painted red at the front and feature Land Rover lettering while gloss Black items are also available for the shy. These hide behind distinctive lightweight and forged 21-inch alloy rims or optionally 22-inch rims with a Silver Sparkle finish and diamond-turned edging.

This special Velar also benefits from specific calibrations for the standard AWD system, Active Rear Locking Differential, eight-speed transmission, steering and air suspension. The aim was to hone a good all-rounder capable of scorching the tarmac while retaining the renowned sophistication and off-road driving prowess of Land Rovers.