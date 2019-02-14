Life / Motoring

Most potent RR Velar coming to SA

SVAutobiography will be available for a year and only 10 have been allocated to our shores

14 February 2019 - 05:05 Phuti Mpyane
The antagonistic look defines the SVAutobiography above other Velars. Picture: SUPPLIED

Land Rover has given its mid-size Velar SUV more poke and added lavishness.

The limited run Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, which according to its maker will be available to purchase for one year only, is developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) and for the first time, gains the company’s venerable 405kW 5.0l V8 supercharged engine that powers wild things like the XKR-S, XF –RS and Range Rover Sport SVR.

With this blown motor fitted, the company claims the most powerful Velar will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 274km/h. Furthermore, it features uprated 395mm front and 396mm rear brakes.

Of two-piece construction to optimise weight, the four-piston callipers are painted red at the front and feature Land Rover lettering while gloss Black items are also available for the shy. These hide behind distinctive lightweight and forged 21-inch alloy rims or optionally 22-inch rims with a Silver Sparkle finish and diamond-turned edging.

This special Velar also benefits from specific calibrations for the standard AWD system, Active Rear Locking Differential, eight-speed transmission, steering and air suspension. The aim was to hone a good all-rounder capable of scorching the tarmac while retaining the renowned sophistication and off-road driving prowess of Land Rovers.

Cabin remains unchanged save for a few bespoke touches. Picture: SUPPLIED

Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, said: “Developing the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is the kind of task Special Vehicle Operations was made for.

"The challenge here was to increase performance without compromising the composure, capability and refinement inherent in Range Rover Velar. We’ve done this and, in the process, created an SUV that strikes a brilliant balance between go-anywhere practicality, dynamic performance and relaxing comfort – it truly is an SUV for any occasion.”

A range of aesthetic enhancements including a new aggressive front end created by a tweaked grille design with larger air intakes, lower side mouldings and a new rear bumper featuring integrated quad exhaust pipes distinguish the Velar SVAutobiography. Shown here in exclusive metallic paint finish known as Satin Byron Blue, all models will feature a contrast Narvik Black roof as standard fitment.

Twin-stitched, perforated and quilted Windsor leather greets you once you skirt over its illuminated metal treadplates. Customers can choose from four colour combinations like Ebony, Cirrus, Vintage Tan and Pimento. More special touches inside include a unique sports steering wheel, aluminium gear shift paddles, an optional carbon fibre pack for the interior,  sports pedals  and a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display amongst a host of amenities.

The Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is said to sound like no other thanks to a bespoke Variable Active Exhaust System that quietens down at lower speeds and turns up the volume under the right conditions. The limited-run car is available in six exterior colours: Firenze Red; Santorini Black; Corris Grey; Fuji White; Indus Silver and, by special order, Satin Byron Blue.

JLR SA says it has secured only 10 units of this special Velar but is currently trying to get more in. Pricing has been confirmed at R1,714,000 and the car will arrive here in the second half of 2019.

