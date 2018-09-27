Dynamic new A-Class gets a welcome dose of dynamite

The A-Class is not even on sale yet in most countries and already AMG has thrown it into the hot-hatch battle with its new A35 4Matic.

Promising sub five-second sprint times to 100km/h and a 250km/h top speed, the all-wheel drive hatch will be a fast small car in its own right as well as setting the stage for an A45 replacement in 2020.

AMG has revised the A-Class’s entire suspension package and, in some places, its chassis, in an effort to deliver on its target to make it handle at least as well as the range-topping A45. Based around the front-drive architecture of the new A-Class, the A35 will run a five-seat layout to go with its superb dual-digital screen for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

With 225kW of power between 5,800 and 6,100rpm, the new 2.0l four-cylinder, turbocharged engine will throw the hatch to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds in standard trim, which hints at low fours for the eventual A45 successor.

“With the introduction of the A45 in 2012, we presented a real benchmark in the compact segment and the demand for our compact models has developed very dynamically in recent years,” Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers said.

“This success has encouraged us to further expand our portfolio and place it on a broader footing. With the new A35, we are fulfilling our brand promise of driving performance in every detail and offering thrilling lateral dynamics at the level of today’s A45.”