M5 executive goes from great to magnificent

For the M division it means the F90 M5 has just become a mini range, topped by the M5 Competition, and it’s a glorious, bend-belittling odyssey.

The M5 Competition will officially be the mid-level version of the M5 family when a limited number of them land in SA in September. There is even talk of an eventual M5 CS, which might be a giggle.

For now, the M5 Competition will do a fine job of bringing the heat, with 460kW of power and 750Nm out of its 4.0l, V8 twin-turbo motor.

But the Competition isn’t about how much extra power it generates. It’s about how much more speed it retains mid-corner and how it uses the power getting back out again.

It’s only another 19kW of power over the stock M5 sedan, the torque figure is the same and the sprint to 100km/h only drops by 0.1 seconds, to 3.3 of them. M claims the sprint to 200km/h is more indicative of fast car performance these days, but even then its 10.8 second figure is only 0.3 seconds faster than its cheaper stablemate.

So that’s not the reason anybody is buying an M5 Competition, and that’s not the reason M thinks it’s special.

Extra work

It’s largely special because of the extra work M has done underneath the car, especially up front.

There are new engine mounts, the body rides 7mm lower, the front end’s camber angle grows to about 1.3 degrees, the springs are stiffer and the active dampers have been tweaked. The back end has different toe links and anti-roll bars, plus its suspension subframe is attached to the chassis with ball-joints instead of rubber mounts.

If they wanted to make it crystal clear what the M5 Competition was all about, they’d have called it an M5 Handling Package. But they didn’t.

We wrung its neck at the Ascari Race Resort in Spain, attacked it on mountain roads and cruised it down highways. And there wasn’t anything the M5 Competition didn’t excel at.