Familiar coat cloaks Audi electric car

That is impressive, considering the government will provide no incentives at all to go electric, in fact it is still disincentivising through higher import taxation on EVs. The government can’t (or won’t) even force the fuel companies to introduce cleaner fuels so it’s no surprise that it appears to be nowhere on EVs.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its EQC, the first model in its EQ range. It too is coming to SA, although only in early 2020, but it looks likely to get off to a poor start with dated architecture beneath its new EQ family design, high weight and a range that on paper is already less than most of its rivals.

Then this week we joined Audi in San Francisco (Tesla’s home area — cheeky) for the reveal of its E-tron, which we also got a sneak peak at a month ago and that will go on sale in SA in the second half of 2019.

It is the brand’s first full EV and a model that avoids looking too different by featuring a design that will be familiar to anyone who has ever owned an Audi Q-model.

"In car clinics, we often got the feedback that we don’t want a car that screams ‘I am electric!’," E-tron product marketing head Christian Heer says.

"The best concept was not to do a weird car but to make it a real SUV. They just wanted a good-looking car, so this was our way to give them a good-looking car that was an EV."

Those looks bring together Audi design DNA with the technology and engineering requirements of an EV in a familiar-looking package. The single-frame grille for example could have almost disappeared completely, but the designers have retained it.

"Since 2006 Audi has [had] the single-frame grille and we can’t take it away because from 100 metres you have to know it’s an Audi," says Heer.

But there are elements that are very different to reflect the fact that this is a "digital car" as members of the design team called it. There are four main attributes to the design — performance, lightness, intelligence and ceremony. Many of these are immediately apparent, like in the animated lighting front and rear, the horizontal line all the way round and the UFO lines at the rear.