M2 ready and raring to take on competition

It doesn’t start with the engine, but with the upgrades to the visuals, with a black-painted kidney grille at the front, fat quad exhaust tips and a deep diffuser to go with the departed M2’s swollen wheel arches and stumpy look.

The trick is doing all of this and accommodating the new engine. Even though it still reads "3.0l, turbocharged, in-line six", things get very different. There’s a yawning chasm between the old M2’s N55 engine and the new one’s S55B30 unit.

For starters, there are two turbochargers, instead of one, with the M2 Competition using each of its two monoscroll, variable-geometry turbochargers to feed three cylinders. This also dictates a new oil-cooling system, a new coolant setup with bigger air intakes, new exhaust headers and a particulate filter although this might not be on the cars bound for SA.

Still, there seems to be scope for even more tuning (M2 CS, anybody?) because the M2 Competition’s version of the engine has 302kW of power and 550Nm of torque, yet the same engine in the M4 has 317kW of power. It’s the kind of engine that is menacing and deep and belligerent at low revs to middle revs, then snarling and anxious to go from 4,000-5,000r/min before turning just plain sweet and urgent up high.

M claims it will sprint to 100km/h in 4.2 seconds with the dual-clutch fitted (and two-tenths more for the six-speed manual) and that feels right on the money, as does the raised-limit version’s 280km/h top speed.

But it’s not overwhelmingly powerful. It’s be careful powerful on a bumpy, winding road, but it’s never scary powerful, even if the short wheelbase and enormous urge suggests it should be. A big part of that is down to a chassis that’s so well sorted it feels like it could swallow another 100 horses, but also down to the engine’s delivery.