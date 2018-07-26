Civilised to civil unrest for new AMG

The use of nine ratios (previously there were seven) in the new AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission means that here is now an optimum ratio for just about any occasion. The new transmission enables lightning quick up and downshifts. And, testimony to all the computer-optimising carried out by AMG engineers, the new transmission adapts to your driving style. It never second guesses itself (or the driver’s intentions).

This was made even more apparent when we drove on the track. It is a daunting venue for the uninitiated, with huge elevation changes and zero run-off area. AMG thus employed race drivers with DTM and GT sports car category experience to guide journalists around the track.

Race mode

Once these pro drivers were assured that we had a basic handle on the lines, they exhorted us to try the Race mode on the steering-wheel-mounted dial, which removes most of the traction control, sharpens up all the throttle responses and, in fact, introduces a tad of oversteer on entry to some corners, and on exiting, if you lay on a bit too much power.

For technically-minded readers, it should be noted that this new gearbox is not a dual clutch manual gearbox, as used by many other manufacturers. Rather it is a traditional automatic gearbox, but instead of a torque converter, it uses a wet clutch pack, hence the name MCT, which stands for Multi Clutch Transmission. Some motorcycles use a similar wet clutch system. It offers more reactive responses to even the smallest of load changes fed through from the engine.

When the manual mode is selected, this device can up-change and downshift in just 100 milliseconds, using the steering wheel-mounted paddles. But even if you leave the device in full automatic mode, as I did when learning the difficult Bilster Berg track, the shifts are appropriate for your speed.