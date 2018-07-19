New, sharper Focus heads for SA roads

Aside from the edgy design, it went upstream in quality compared to its Escort predecessor. One of its fortes was its fun-to-drive factor that continued in its last two successors, including some of the best suspension damping in the segment.

We got to experience the fourth-generation Focus at its international launch and it was clear that those Eurocentric design elements we previously mentioned seem to come together in a more cohesive way than pictures suggest.

Yes, there are hints of BMW’s 1 Series with that elongated bonnet, rearward cabin position and the hofmeister kink-mimicking C-pillar. The front end reminded me of the new Audi A5, particularly the swept-back headlights and bonnet creases. That aside, the new Focus is an agreeable package with a more mature design than the outgoing model.

Built at the company’s Saarlouis plant in Germany, the new Focus is the first vehicle globally to be based on the brand’s new C2 platform which, among other things, is designed to enhance crash performance, deliver more interior space without negatively impacting exterior dimensions and support improved aerodynamics for better fuel efficiency.